Matthew McConaughey Reveals Woody Harrelson Might Be His Half-Brother

Costars or long-lost brothers? Matthew McConaughey suggested that may be the case for himself and Woody Harrelson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During a recent podcast interview with Kelly Ripa, McConaughey, 53, let it slip that he and Harrelson, 61, were potentially half brothers.

The Texan claimed that the actors realized the possible family tie after discovering their parents knew each other — and the relationship may have been more than just friends.