Matthew McConaughey Reveals Woody Harrelson Might Be His Half-Brother
Costars or long-lost brothers? Matthew McConaughey suggested that may be the case for himself and Woody Harrelson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent podcast interview with Kelly Ripa, McConaughey, 53, let it slip that he and Harrelson, 61, were potentially half brothers.
The Texan claimed that the actors realized the possible family tie after discovering their parents knew each other — and the relationship may have been more than just friends.
On an episode of Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, McConaughey dished about his latest project with Harrelson. Ironically, the upcoming Apple TV+ series was titled Brother From Another Mother — a phrase that hit close to home for the costars.
McConaughey revealed how he and Harrelson discovered their parent's past connection — and how that led them to believe they could be half-siblings.
"You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line," McConaughey told Ripa. "And that’s part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew."
The Dazed and Confused star added that beyond their chemistry, the two were often confused with one another, even by their own family members. McConaughey shared that Woody's "family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him" and vice-versa.
It wasn't until a vacation in Greece that Harrelson and McConaughey discovered their parent's connection.
"In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey recalled. "And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad."
"Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew," McConaughey emphasized. "It was a loaded K-N-E-W."
The actor said that after his mom made the comment, they decided to "unpack" their timelines — and were shocked with their findings.
McConaughey said they "did some math," which led them to find out that Harrelson's infamous dad "was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce."
"Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment," McConaughey added.
While shocked by the discovery, the actor was apprehensive to take a DNA test.
"Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?" the True Detective star said. "It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?"
McConaughey said he had "a little more skin in the game" and was still considering whether or not to take a test.