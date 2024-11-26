Your tip
Bloated Matt LeBlanc 'Has Officially Given Up On Hollywood' As He's 'Totally Gone to Pot and Knows He's Not Fit for the Camera Anymore'

Photo of Matt LeBlanc
Source: MEGA

By:

Nov. 26 2024

Friends alum Matt LeBlanc has realized he no longer needs to be camera-ready and is said to be ready to quit Hollywood while he lets himself go to pot, insiders revealed.

The former sitcom stud was seen looking obese while wandering the streets of Tinseltown, with sources claiming he has packed on 70 pounds and now weighs a staggering 240 pounds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

matt leblanc has offficially given up on hollywood
Source: MLEBLANC/INSTAGRAM

Though a rep denied it, sources dished the rudderless TV comic, 57 – who played Joey on the beloved sitcom – has decided to waddle away from the spotlight as he "rethinks his life" in the wake of the shattering loss of his buddy and castmate Matthew Perry.

A source shared: "Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew. Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life. He wants to focus on other interests, as that's what is important to him right now."

Matt Leblanc

Source: MLEBLANC/INSTAGRAM

Perry was found dead a year ago at 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" after decades of battling substance abuse.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

