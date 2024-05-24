Ex-Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Defends Daughters After Fundraiser Backlash: 'They Saved My Life'

"I don't care about the naysayers. There are trolls everywhere. It's what makes us America. Everybody's got an opinion, but it is what it is," she added in response to those who questioned how the $459,354 raised would be used.

Retton spent two weeks in the ICU last October, and it was revealed that her finances took a hit after her 2018 divorce from Shannon Kelley and the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The gold medalist is a mom of four to Shayla, McKenna, Skyla and Emma, all of whom followed in their mother's footsteps by getting involved with gymnastics at a young age.