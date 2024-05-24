'We Will Not Stop Until That Monster Is Put Away': Fort Liberty Soldier Charged With Murder of 8-Month-Old Daughter

A soldier stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 8-month-old daughter over a year ago.

Misty Delatorre died in February 2023 while in the care of her dad, Sgt. Gabriel Ceville with the 82nd Airborne Division. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and the North Carolina Medical Examiner officially ruled her death a homicide.

Two weeks before her, a Cumberland County judge awarded 50/50 custody to Ceville and her mother, Alina Delatorre. Misty was reportedly only three days into her stay with her father when she died.

During a preliminary hearing this week, the military prosecutor said that Ceville said in text messages to his wife that his head hurt and the baby was screaming. Shortly after, he said that she had thrown up and was unresponsive.

Records show that Ceville called 911 to report that Misty wasn't breathing. She was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and died several days later.