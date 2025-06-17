EXCLUSIVE: TV Sweetheart Mary Hart Reveals the One Thing Keeping Her Going Aged 74 — And the Mantra She Lives By

TV sweetheart Mary Hart may have fame and fortune, but that's not what makes her wealthy – her riches are her friendships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I still have friends that I have known for decades," revealed the 74-year-old former Entertainment Tonight host.

She added: "Those friendships are invaluable. When you have relationships that go back 30 and 40 years, you can't beat it. It makes your life rich."

Born Mary Johanna Harum in Madison, S.D., the star’s career goal was established at an early age.

"I have two dear friends who remember when we were about seven years old, swinging back and forth, talking about what we wanted to do in the future," Hart confided. "I don’t remember this, but they both do. They said: 'We remember that you said you wanted to be in show business.' So, I must have known it very early on."