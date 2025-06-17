Your tip
Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: TV Sweetheart Mary Hart Reveals the One Thing Keeping Her Going Aged 74 — And the Mantra She Lives By

one thing keeping tv sweetheart mary hart going strong
Source: MEGA

Mary Hart relies on pals to keep herself on track.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

June 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

TV sweetheart Mary Hart may have fame and fortune, but that's not what makes her wealthy – her riches are her friendships, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I still have friends that I have known for decades," revealed the 74-year-old former Entertainment Tonight host.

She added: "Those friendships are invaluable. When you have relationships that go back 30 and 40 years, you can't beat it. It makes your life rich."

Born Mary Johanna Harum in Madison, S.D., the star’s career goal was established at an early age.

"I have two dear friends who remember when we were about seven years old, swinging back and forth, talking about what we wanted to do in the future," Hart confided. "I don’t remember this, but they both do. They said: 'We remember that you said you wanted to be in show business.' So, I must have known it very early on."

Article continues below advertisement

Beauty Queen Battle

Article continues below advertisement
one thing keeping tv sweetheart mary hart going strong
Source: ERIN PARKER/PINTEREST; STL SPARKLE/INTEREST

Phyllis George beat Hart in Miss America, but Hart was later crowned a TV legend.

Article continues below advertisement

Her first step came when she entered beauty pageants and competed as Miss South Dakota in the Miss America Pageant, which she lost to businesswoman, sportscaster, and First Lady of Kentucky Phyllis George.

Instead of using pageants as a gateway to Hollywood, she decided to go into entertainment journalism.

"I loved being interviewed, but I realized I wanted to be on the other side of the microphone because I wanted to be able to tell stories," Hart explained – adding: "I find everybody has a different story."

She started small on a local talk show called Danny’s Day, and eventually interviewed for the Entertainment Tonight spot.

Article continues below advertisement

Famous Faces

Article continues below advertisement
one thing keeping tv sweetheart mary hart going strong
Source: MEGA

Gregory Peck and Lucille Ball were among the icons Hart cherished interviewing during her 29-year talk show run.

Article continues below advertisement

After teaching high school English for three years, Hart remembered: "I still sounded like that schoolteacher, and I looked like it. I just was very prim and very proper in the way I spoke. It was almost like I was talking to 12th grade Shakespeare students."

But she got the job and spent the next 29 years traveling the world and interviewing actors, celebrities, and famous dignitaries.

"I also loved interviewing the older actors, Gregory Peck, Kirk Douglas, Lucille Ball – she was a tough cookie and not easy to interview," Hart remembered. "I just love those people."

Article continues below advertisement
one thing keeping tv sweetheart mary hart going strong
Source: MEGA

A Native American actor from 'Killers of the Flower Moon' once told Hart, 'I remember watching you as a kid.'

She said a Native American who was in Killers of the Flower Moon once "shyly grabbed me. He said, 'Mary, I just have to tell you, I remember watching you as a kid, when you were on Danny’s Day.'”

"It just gave me goosebumps, because I did Danny’s Day in the late ’70s in Oklahoma. For him to remember, I was very touched."

Hart also has special words to live by: "Believe in yourself and thank God every day – not necessarily in that order."

