EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Radar Told You First — Tennis Pro Martina Navratilova and 'RHOM' Star Julia Lemigova Staying Together Amid Alleged Infidelities

At the end of part one of the RHOM reunion, Lemigova detailed why her formerly close friendship with de Moura had fallen apart.

"I would like to say something that I think would bring clarity, hopefully, why we are where we are,” she stated. "In the Hamptons, Adriana and I slept together.”

Once part two began, de Moura denied the allegation, stating, "I don’t even know what her private parts look like. Did I have this lesbian affair that she is accusing me of? No!"

However, de Moura fired back with her own set of allegations regarding her former BFF.

"She was cheating on Martina with a Haitian mortician,” de Moura claimed to reunion host Andy Cohen.

"That’s when [Julia] told me everything. You were with a Haitian mortician. You used to take him to the motel, pay for the motel, bring the champagne, and had to give him a coffee machine as a gift. You forgot about that little bi---. And then she had another lover, a cop."