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Home > Politics > Marla Maples

Donald Trump's 2nd Wife Marla Maples Auctioned Off Pricey Gifts Before Prez's 2005 Marriage to Melania

Marla Maples and Donald Trump divorced in 1999.
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples and Donald Trump divorced in 1999.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET

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Marla Maples offloaded pricey gifts and jewelry given to her by ex-husband Donald Trump after their 1999 split – including a few items not long before his marriage to his third wife, Melania.

As the actress and model turns 63, RadarOnline.com revisits her past relationship with the controversial politician.

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Inside Donald Trump and Marla Maples Relationship

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Marla Maples and Donald Trump met in the 1980s.
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples and Donald Trump met in the 1980s.

Trump and Maples met in the mid 1980s when he was still married to his first wife, Ivana, and their friendship eventually turned into an affair.

"Every step of the way, I was praying, ‘God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance,'" she said on ABC News' Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast.

"Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely," she continued at the time. "But it didn’t happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now."

Donald and Ivana separated in 1990. Their divorce was finalized in 1992.

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Donald Trump and Marla Maples Divorce

Marla Maples and Donald Trump share one daughter, Tiffany.
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples and Donald Trump share one daughter, Tiffany.

In October 1993, Donald and Marla welcomed their daughter, Tiffany. Two months later, they got married, but their relationship wasn't meant to last.

After roughly four years of marriage, they separated. The exes finalized their divorce in 1999.

Despite Donald's reputation as a wealthy businessman, Marla later confirmed she was not living a lavish life after their breakup.

"I kind of giggle about it when I hear people describe me living some lavish lifestyle," she told a publication in 2016. "I live in a 740-sq.-ft. apartment. Who are they talking about?"

"I feel very blessed for how my life is," she added, "but I do have to laugh when people think I walked away with a fortune."

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Marla Maples Sells Engagement Ring After Split

Marla Maples reportedly sold her engagement ring for $110,000.
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples reportedly sold her engagement ring for $110,000.

Not long after their split, Marla reportedly sold her 7.45 carat diamond emerald-cut engagement ring for a whopping $110,000.

Years later, that same Harry Winston diamond and platinum ring sold again for $300,000 at an auction at the Lotte New York Palace on Madison Avenue in 2016, according to a report.

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Marla Maples Auctioned Off Other Gifts

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Marla Maples reported sold off other gifts from Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Marla Maples reported sold off other gifts from Donald Trump.

But Marla wasn't finished yet. Prior to Donald's marriage to his third wife, Melania, in early 2005, she reportedly auctioned off a few other gifts that she'd received from him, including a $10,500 fur coat and a $60,000 sports car.

However, according to Marla's spokesperson at the time, it wasn't a decision that had been made in anger.

"The items are simply no longer a part of her life," the rep said at the time. "She doesn’t wear that coat and doesn’t need the car."

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