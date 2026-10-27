Donald Trump's 2nd Wife Marla Maples Auctioned Off Pricey Gifts Before Prez's 2005 Marriage to Melania

Trump and Maples met in the mid 1980s when he was still married to his first wife, Ivana, and their friendship eventually turned into an affair.

"Every step of the way, I was praying, ‘God, please be in this. Please be in this. I do not want to be part of breaking anything up that has a chance,'" she said on ABC News' Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris podcast.

"Do I wish more than anything that we could have had this relationship after the divorce papers were signed? Absolutely," she continued at the time. "But it didn’t happen that way. Everything had to happen in the way that it did to bring us to where we are now."

Donald and Ivana separated in 1990. Their divorce was finalized in 1992.