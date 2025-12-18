Marjorie Taylor Greene's Return to 'The View' Is 'Absolutely an Audition' — Former MAGA Queen 'Wants to Be On Television' After Exit from Congress

Since her head-spinning pivot from Donald Trump loyalist to outspoken GOP critic, Greene, 51, has ramped up her television appearances.

While working the media circuit amid her fallout with Trump, Greene made her debut on The View in November and gushed over the panelists for engaging in political discussion.

Greene is set to return to the talkshow, which has been struggling to bridge the gap with conservative viewers, a notable two days after she officially leaves Congress in January 2026.