Marjorie Taylor Greene's Return to 'The View' Is 'Absolutely an Audition' — Former MAGA Queen 'Wants to Be On Television' After Exit from Congress
Dec. 18 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene is said to be eyeing a career in television after her shocking exit from Congress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the outgoing Republican lawmaker from Georgia is using her return to The View as an "audition" – and the daytime talk show's network ABC is taking notes.
Greene Impresses Network Execs
Since her head-spinning pivot from Donald Trump loyalist to outspoken GOP critic, Greene, 51, has ramped up her television appearances.
While working the media circuit amid her fallout with Trump, Greene made her debut on The View in November and gushed over the panelists for engaging in political discussion.
Greene is set to return to the talkshow, which has been struggling to bridge the gap with conservative viewers, a notable two days after she officially leaves Congress in January 2026.
"This is absolutely an audition," a network source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She wants TV, and ABC is paying very close attention."
Sources also claimed the timing of Greene's return to the show "is no coincidence."
"You don't land a prime daytime slot that fast by accident," a separate source said. "This is about what comes next."
Network executives apparently kept tabs on the congresswoman during her recent media tour – and Greene's ability to debate and befriend hosts across party lines impressed top brass, multiple sources said.
Greene's 'Stunning' Debut on 'The View'
"She understands television," an insider said. "She's provocative, and she knows how to keep the conversation moving. That’s gold for daytime."
"ABC likes that she doesn't melt under pressure," another source echoed. "She holds her ground, but she doesn't implode."
While The View co-hosts have collectively earned a reputation for trashing conservatives and sharing divisive takes, Greene's smooth guest appearance stunned viewers.
Even firebrand Joy Behar praised the respectful debate with Greene, which was also said to be taken into consideration by executives.
Other sources claimed Greene is attempting a career pivot to television because "she's done with Washington" and "wants a platform, not a committee.”
Rumors about Greene's potential career change have swirled for several weeks now.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a public relations expert told us the lawmaker was "in the middle of planning a carefully structured exit."
"I think she's in the middle of planning a carefully structured exit and mapping her next chapter," Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, said. "She will almost certainly stay in the conservative media ecosystem—whether that’s joining The View as the right-wing voice, launching a podcast, or accepting a role with Fox News or another conservative outlet."
While it appears more likely Greene will be the conservative addition ABC executives have been searching for in an effort to balance The View, Hurley believed the safer bet would be the 51-year-old not running for office again.
"I doubt she will run for public office again in the near future, if ever," Hurley explained. "I think she wants to minimize the flames of the MAGA backlash and reposition herself on her own terms."