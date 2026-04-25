Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of 'Hating Women He Can't Control' After 'Low IQ' Attack on Candace Owens
April 25 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene turned on Donald Trump after he mocked Candace Owens as "low IQ," accusing him of repeatedly going after outspoken women who refuse to fall in line, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her response came swiftly after Trump's latest social media broadside ignited backlash among conservative commentators.
Trump Targets Owens in Viral Post
The dispute began when Trump shared an edited Time magazine cover to Truth Social on April 24, branding Owens the "Vile Person of the Year."
He condemned her recent remarks about France's first lady as "despicable," before adding: "I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely low-IQ individual."
Greene Accuses Trump of Pattern of Behavior
Greene, who stepped down from Congress earlier this year following a split with Trump, responded publicly on X and didn't mince words.
"President Trump hates women he can't control, who don't worship him, women who actually worship God, and are much more intelligent than he is," she wrote. "Women like @RealCandaceO."
Greene Lists Grievances in Lengthy Post
Greene continued: "This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice, which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party."
"Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also, the only people in his cabinet that he's either fired or privately told to leave are women, [Kristi] Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer," she added. "He appointed Elise Stefanik as ambassador of the UN then took it away without a care even after all she did to support him just because Johnson told him too," Greene went on. "No matter what you think about any of us women as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women. And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him," she concluded.
Trump Escalates With Broader Swipe
The clash intensified earlier this month when Trump lumped several media figures together in a single Truth Social rant as scrutiny over his Iran policy grew.
He took aim at Tucker Carlson, Kelly, Owens, and Alex Jones — some of whom had openly criticized his handling of the conflict, with Owens and Jones even calling for his removal.
"They have one thing in common, Low IQs," Trump wrote. "They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!"