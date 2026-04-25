Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Donald Trump of 'Hating Women He Can't Control' After 'Low IQ' Attack on Candace Owens

Greene continued: "This cruel post about Candace looks like something Laura Loomer would conjure up as she gives Trump his talking points, policy decisions, and political advice, which is literally destroying him and the Republican Party."

"Trump refused to support the women who were victims of Epstein, he called me a traitor for supporting them and not bowing to him, he is attacking Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens. Also, the only people in his cabinet that he's either fired or privately told to leave are women, [Kristi] Noem, Pam Bondi, and Lori Chavez DeReemer," she added. "He appointed Elise Stefanik as ambassador of the UN then took it away without a care even after all she did to support him just because Johnson told him too," Greene went on. "No matter what you think about any of us women as we are all different from each other, whether you like us or not, one thing is incredibly clear, Trump hates women. And posts like this one is going to turn the majority of women in America against him," she concluded.