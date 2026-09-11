EXCLUSIVE: Mariska Hargitay Reveals Why She Nearly Quit 'SVU' for Good

Hearing that, Hargitay admitted she seriously considered packing it in.

She discussed her fear of being typecast with actress Julianna Margulies, who tried to redefine her career by leaving ER in 2000 while it was still a smash hit.

"I said, 'I've got to leave the show, too. I don't want people to think I'm a one-trick pony,'" Hargitay recalled. "And she goes, 'Sweetheart, that ship's sailed.'"

That's when Hargitay realized she loved Olivia Benson – who's climbed the ranks from detective to sergeant to captain of the NYPD's sex crime unit – and fans did, too.

"I felt like I was only exercising part of myself," recalled Hargitay, who's starred on the popular show since its 1999 debut. "People would say, 'You need to get off that show and do comedy. You need to get off that show and have a talk show.'"