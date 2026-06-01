EXCLUSIVE: Inside Marilyn Monroe's Astonishing Obsession With Queen Elizabeth — And How Bombshell Shattered Royal Protocol When They Finally Met

The actress, then 30, was in Britain filming The Prince and the Showgirl with Sir Laurence Olivier, while Elizabeth, also 30, was still in the early years of her reign.

According to accounts detailed in Michelle Morgan's 2022 book When Marilyn Met the Queen, Monroe had been eager to arrange a meeting with the monarch during her stay in England and had made her wish known to those around her.

A source familiar with accounts of the encounter said, "Marilyn had a real fascination with Queen Elizabeth long before they were introduced. She saw her as a figure of enormous grace, influence, and mystery. Although they came from completely different worlds, Marilyn was intrigued by the fact that they were both global icons navigating extraordinary levels of public attention at a remarkably young age.

"There was something almost symbolic about the meeting for Marilyn. Here were two women born in the same year who had become the most recognizable figures in their respective spheres – one the world's most famous actress, the other the world's most famous monarch. That connection genuinely captivated her."

According to Morgan's book, Monroe's publicist Alan Arnold found requests relating to a royal introduction on his daily to-do list.

At the time, Monroe was living with playwright Arthur Miller near Windsor Castle, placing her close to the royal household, although the pair did not meet until several months after the actress' arrival in Britain.