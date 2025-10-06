Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 14, to Become latest 'Music Nepo Baby' After Trademarking Name ahead of Pop Career Launch

A source claimed: "Mariah has a wealth of experience in the industry and was cautious when Monroe suggested she would like to be a musician.

"But she knows it's what she wants to do, and she's fully supporting her and doing everything she can to help. Monroe doesn't want to just use her mom's little black book to make it as a singer, but her guidance has been invaluable."

"She’s got a brilliant voice and if things go to plan, it won’t be long before the world hears it," the insider added.

The move comes after Carey told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her daughter may soon be stepping into the spotlight.

She said: "My daughter's into music, and she likes music. She used to sing with me on my Christmas tour, but I don't know if she's doing it this year."