Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 14, to Become latest 'Music Nepo Baby' After Trademarking Name ahead of Pop Career Launch
Oct. 6 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Mariah Carey is priming her 14-year-old daughter to become the next nepo baby music superstar by trademarking her name.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 56, has filed paperwork to trademark Monroe Carey, covering "live musical performances" and "other entertainment information."
Pop Star Launch?
A source claimed: "Mariah has a wealth of experience in the industry and was cautious when Monroe suggested she would like to be a musician.
"But she knows it's what she wants to do, and she's fully supporting her and doing everything she can to help. Monroe doesn't want to just use her mom's little black book to make it as a singer, but her guidance has been invaluable."
"She’s got a brilliant voice and if things go to plan, it won’t be long before the world hears it," the insider added.
The move comes after Carey told The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her daughter may soon be stepping into the spotlight.
She said: "My daughter's into music, and she likes music. She used to sing with me on my Christmas tour, but I don't know if she's doing it this year."
Ready For The Big Stage
When asked if Monroe was ready to branch out on her own, the Grammy winner replied: "I'm trying to get her to do her own thing. I think she wants to. So possibly."
Carey, who also shares Monroe’s twin brother Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon, has often invited her daughter on stage and in videos over the years.
Monroe has performed alongside her mother on TikTok and during Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All tour, including a duet at Madison Square Garden in December 2023. She also appeared with her brother in Carey's Fall in Love at Christmas video in 2021.
The Honey hitmaker previously told how she loves watching her children perform, saying: "As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it’s really nice for me to see them performing onstage.
"I even like watching them getting ready, preparing to perform."
Easy Going Mom
However, she stressed she won’t push them into show business.
"I never say, 'You guys have got to do this.' It's whatever they want to do, and they're working hard for it," she explained.
