All A Hoax! Los Angeles Man Who Visited McDonald's While Infected With Monkeypox Reveals It Was A Prank

Later in the clip, he shared footage of another time when he he marketed his music with fake parking tickets he would put on people's cars, recalling that the people involved were initially upset, but quickly got the prank and grew to like him.

Cali noted that while his followers weren't upset with him because they understand his out-of-the-box marketing style, the TikTok video went viral and unfortunately, gave a wide scope of people the wrong idea.

Although the "Choose Yourself" singer cleared things up regarding the viral TikTok, it's unclear if he actually gained any new fans. One user wrote, "This is the definition of doing too much," in response to Cali's explanation, while another added, "All this and we still don’t know who you are."