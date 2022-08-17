Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele started to post his developing symptoms to Instagram “not to gross anyone out, but to educate.”

“This is really hard to look at,” Steele said in an Instagram video posted on July 25. “I'm just asking everyone to be a little compassionate and to understand that if it’s hard to look at, imagine what it's like to have.”

“Not everyone displays symptoms the exact same way, but I’ve been told by more than one professional that my case is a ‘clinically perfect’ example,” he said in another video posted on August 4 after seeing different medical professionals.