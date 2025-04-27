Your tip
Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Into Crowd and Killing 11 People at Vancouver Filipino Street Festival

Photo of a Vancouver crime scene
Source: MEGA

Police have a suspect in custody for allegedly driving into a crowd and killing 11 people.

Profile Image

April 27 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

An unnamed man was arrested after he allegedly killed 11 people and injured several others by driving into a crowd at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, April 26.

Vancouver Police Interim Chief Steve Rai confirmed the updated number of fatalities in a Sunday news conference and revealed how the man was already "known" by the local authorities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

man arrested driving into crowd killing vancouver filipino festival
Source: @theday/X

People were in the streets celebrating Lapu Lapu Day.

The VPD took to X to announce that the 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been made public, allegedly drove through a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in the Canadian city at around 8:14 p.m. local time near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and the VPD's Major Crime Section is currently leading the investigation into the tragic incident.

Chief Rai revealed how the suspect in custody has "a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals, related to mental health."

He added: "While I'm not prepared to speak about the potential motive, I can now say with confidence that the evidence in this case does not lead us to believe this was an act of terrorism.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid."

Source: @MarioNawfal/X
People were in the streets celebrating Lapu Lapu Day, which honors the Filipino culture and Lapu-Lapu, a national hero of the Philippines.

Videos posted on social media from the scene show the horrific aftermath as emergency responders rush to give aid to the injured victims.

Shortly after the deadly incident, Rai told local news outlets he was able to confirm "the suspect was known to police in certain circumstances".

After being asked if the man had any interaction with police in the days leading up to the festival, the police chief said he could not answer the question, reiterating how authorities have "some knowledge of interactions", without giving a timeline.

man arrested driving into crowd killing vancouver filipino festival
Source: @theday/X

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Rai told outlets: "It would be unfair and inappropriate to the investigation and to a proper conclusion for the investigation if I tainted with any details right now. But we'll have more for you in the morning for sure."

He later confirmed that the suspect was apprehended by bystanders before the VPD arrived at the scene.

The police chief explained: "When it occurred, from my understanding, prior to police arrival, he was taken into custody by people in the crowd."

