Man Arrested After Allegedly Driving Into Crowd and Killing 11 People at Vancouver Filipino Street Festival

The VPD took to X to announce that the 30-year-old man, whose identity has not been made public, allegedly drove through a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in the Canadian city at around 8:14 p.m. local time near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, and the VPD's Major Crime Section is currently leading the investigation into the tragic incident.

Chief Rai revealed how the suspect in custody has "a significant history of interactions with police and health care professionals, related to mental health."

He added: "While I'm not prepared to speak about the potential motive, I can now say with confidence that the evidence in this case does not lead us to believe this was an act of terrorism.

"I am unable to publicly identify the person who is in custody because charges have not yet been laid."