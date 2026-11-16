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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Ousted MAGA Mouthpiece Katie Zacharia Draws Fresh Mockery After Her Bizarre Melania Trump Stunt

Katie Zacharia Melania Trump Donald Trump
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram, MEGA

Katie Zacharia shared a photo edited into a promotional material about Melania Trump

Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:28 a.m. ET

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Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is facing renewed criticism after sharing a seemingly doctored promotional image that placed her alongside first lady Melania Trump in material for the first lady's upcoming docuseries.

According to a report, Zacharia, 41, posted the altered image on social media before deleting it following a wave of criticism. Some commentators, including MAGA personalities, questioned why she had inserted herself into promotional material for a project centered on Melania.

The post also prompted accusations that Zacharia was trying to imitate the first lady, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the former Trump administration staffer's online activity since her brief time in the White House.

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What Katie Zacharia Posted About Melania Trump's Docuseries

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Katie Zacharia
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram

Katie Zacharia deleted the tweet where she added the picture

The outlet reported that Zacharia shared an image featuring herself in promotional material for Melania: The Series. She subsequently removed the post after users began questioning the unusual presentation.

However, Zacharia later responded to one critic with an explanation about the image's origins.

"The photo was actually their promotional materials at the first premiere fyi," she wrote, according to the publication.

The report did not establish who created the image or independently verify Zacharia's explanation. It also did not include a response from Melania's representatives or the White House about the incident.

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Why the Post Drew Mockery

Katie Zacharia Melania Trump
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram, MEGA

Katie Zacharia was questioned why she used her photo to promote Melania Trump's project

The mockery followed quickly after the post was shared and deleted, according to the report. Social media users questioned why Zacharia would use a photo of herself to promote a project about Melania Trump.

Separate social media commentary described the post as bizarre. One commentator questioned why Zacharia would use her own photo rather than Melania's to promote a documentary about Melania.

The Daily Beast also shared the story on its social accounts, describing the deleted update as a bizarre act of cosplaying as Melania.

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Why Zacharia's Five-Day White House Tenure Ended

Katie Zacharia
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram

Katie Zacahria's tenure ended when her first briefing received criticism

The latest controversy comes less than a month after Zacharia's short-lived appointment as Trump's press secretary.

She spent just five days in the position in October 2026. Her first and only White House press briefing, held on October 13, lasted approximately 14 minutes and included questions from just three reporters.

Her performance attracted criticism, while questions about her professional credentials added to the controversy. Zacharia had described herself as a lawyer, but acknowledged during an October 15 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that she had not passed the California bar exam.

Trump subsequently suggested that she reconsider the position. The White House confirmed she would be transitioning out of the role on October 16, although other outlets described her departure as a dismissal.

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What Katie Zacharia Has Been Posting Since Leaving the White House

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Katie Zacharia
Source: @katiezacharia/Instagram

Katie Zacharia has been posting pro-Trump messages on social media

Zacharia has continued sharing supportive messages about Trump and his administration since leaving the press secretary position, according to The Daily Beast.

Her social media activity has included praise for Trump's promotion of Stephen Miller and support for the administration's immigration policies. The publication also highlighted her statement that "mass deportations can't start soon enough."

The latest post comes as Melania prepares to return to the screen with Melania: The Series, a two-part Amazon production scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on November 20.

The series follows the first lady in the period surrounding Donald Trump's second inauguration and comes after the release of her documentary film, Melania, earlier in 2026.

Its trailer features her discussing her role as first lady, her family, and her experiences around the White House.

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