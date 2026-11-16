Ousted MAGA Mouthpiece Katie Zacharia Draws Fresh Mockery After Her Bizarre Melania Trump Stunt

Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is facing renewed criticism after sharing a seemingly doctored promotional image that placed her alongside first lady Melania Trump in material for the first lady's upcoming docuseries.

According to a report, Zacharia, 41, posted the altered image on social media before deleting it following a wave of criticism. Some commentators, including MAGA personalities, questioned why she had inserted herself into promotional material for a project centered on Melania.

The post also prompted accusations that Zacharia was trying to imitate the first lady, adding to the scrutiny surrounding the former Trump administration staffer's online activity since her brief time in the White House.