Madonna Blasts Fans' Lawsuit Over Starting Brooklyn Show Late: 'Illogical and Self-Contradictory'
Madonna is ready to take on a class action lawsuit filed by two fans who claim they are owed damages for false advertising after she started her Barclays Center concerts late.
Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden sued the pop star and concert organizer Live Nation earlier this year. They took issue with the fact that her three gigs scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET didn't end up kicking off until 10:30 PM in Dec. 2023.
The duo argued that it was a "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices," acknowledging that Madonna had a health issue which caused the dates to be pushed from July to December while stating they wouldn't have bought tickets to go if they knew how late the shows would run.
According to the docs, they paid $155.90 and $292.50 respectively for tickets, which they felt was unfair due to the circumstances.
A source at the time said the delay was due to a sound issue.
The plaintiffs further claimed that Madonna has a history of being late, also noting they did not obtain a refund and "suffered damages" as a result of her conduct.
RadarOnline.com can now exclusively reveal that Madonna plans to file a motion to dismiss, arguing that any deposition should not occur until the judge rules on her motion to throw the entire case out.
The plaintiffs, on the other hand, are demanding they be allowed to start discovery, including her deposition, ASAP.
"These allegations not only fail to state a claim, but are also illogical and self-contradictory," according to the new legal filing submitted on Madonna's behalf obtained by RadarOnline.com.
"Plaintiffs did not receive their tickets until after they decided to purchase and after they paid for the tickets. Therefore, they could not have seen, relied upon, or been injured by any allegedly false statements printed on the tickets when deciding to buy them," the filing stated. "Nor do Plaintiffs allege any other allegedly false advertising that they purport to have relied upon in deciding to purchase their tickets. This alone requires dismissal of the Complaint in its entirety."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The filing also cited a since-deleted Facebook post shared by one of the plaintiffs saying that he "never missed a Madonna Tour" while adding that it was "incredible as always" thus he was aware of her "history" and still chose to attend the concert.