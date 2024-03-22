Madonna Blasts Fans' Lawsuit Over Starting Brooklyn Show Late: 'Illogical and Self-Contradictory'

The duo argued that it was a "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices," acknowledging that Madonna had a health issue which caused the dates to be pushed from July to December while stating they wouldn't have bought tickets to go if they knew how late the shows would run.

According to the docs, they paid $155.90 and $292.50 respectively for tickets, which they felt was unfair due to the circumstances.

A source at the time said the delay was due to a sound issue.