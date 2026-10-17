EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Faces Backlash Over MTV Awards Performance
Oct. 17 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET
Madonna's embarrassing appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles has fans and insiders pushing the desperately-seeking-attention Material Girl to hang up her fishnets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"She needs to stop trying to act like a teen idol and act her age," a source said.
Madonna's Bizarre Awards Show Behavior Sparks Concern
The 68-year-old shocked viewers when she showed up at the event poured into a black corset and fishnets and wobbling on sky-high heels, seemingly "out of it and confused," according to sources on the scene.
"People who care about her are concerned," said an insider.
She was ripped by fans for her "utterly unfocused" opening performance of a medley of hits and then her bizarre comments when she accepted the trophy for Best Dance – but admitted she didn't know what the award was for.
The Vogue hitmaker took home an impressive seven awards – including Artist of the Year – but her rambling speeches and attention seeking for the spotlight worried insiders.
"She didn't seem to know what planet she was on," said one source. "These deranged appearances are mounting up and people are hoping she'll take the time to sort herself out before the next embarrassment."
Madonna Accused of Desperate Attention-Seeking Antics
At one point she seemed to slam her Bring Your Love collaborator Sabrina Carpenter for not responding to her DMs about working together quickly enough – while she was standing next to her and accepting an award for their duet.
"People who have worked around her for years had never seen her like this," the second source added.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the shocking appearance is only the latest in many concerning episodes featuring the aging pop idol. In June, Madonna hinted that her best s— ever was with tragic John F. Kennedy Jr. in what sources claim was another grab for attention.
"Madonna knew that dropping JFK Jr.'s name would get people talking about her again... she's shameless," a source said. "She had an album to promote, and she used a dead guy to do it."
Madonna Accused of Clinging to Youth With Younger Boyfriends
Insiders said Madonna is scrambling to remain relevant and clinging to her long-faded youth. Sources said it's also the reason she continues to date much younger men – including her current boyfriend, 30-year-old soccer stud Akeem Morris.
"It's a currency in her eyes because she knows the younger the guys are, the more attention she gets," an insider said. "Her desire to be a pop icon at her age is embarrassing."