EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Faces Backlash Over MTV Awards Performance

"She needs to stop trying to act like a teen idol and act her age," a source said.

Madonna 's embarrassing appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles has fans and insiders pushing the desperately-seeking-attention Material Girl to hang up her fishnets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Madonna reportedly raised concerns among insiders following her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The 68-year-old shocked viewers when she showed up at the event poured into a black corset and fishnets and wobbling on sky-high heels, seemingly "out of it and confused," according to sources on the scene.

"People who care about her are concerned," said an insider.

She was ripped by fans for her "utterly unfocused" opening performance of a medley of hits and then her bizarre comments when she accepted the trophy for Best Dance – but admitted she didn't know what the award was for.

The Vogue hitmaker took home an impressive seven awards – including Artist of the Year – but her rambling speeches and attention seeking for the spotlight worried insiders.

"She didn't seem to know what planet she was on," said one source. "These deranged appearances are mounting up and people are hoping she'll take the time to sort herself out before the next embarrassment."