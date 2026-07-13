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EXCLUSIVE: Madonna V Michael Jackson! Why the Queen of Pop is Raging at the Late King of Pop

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Source: MEGA

Madonna's long-running feud with Michael Jackson remains a defining chapter in pop music history.

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July 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Madonna is furious as the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic sails past $900million at the box office, while her own long-planned movie remains stuck in development, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Madonna Seethes as Michael Jackson Biopic Steals Her Long-Planned Spotlight

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A source said Madonna is frustrated as the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael,' starring Jaafar Jackson, becomes a global box office hit.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A source said Madonna is frustrated as the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael,' starring Jaafar Jackson, becomes a global box office hit.

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"Madonna is incredibly competitive, and Jackson was always the one artist she measured herself against," a source said.

And seeing the movie Michael (starring Jaafar Jackson) become a global phenomenon is "driving her crazy," the source shared.

Insiders saidMadonna has spent years developing her biopic, personally shaping scripts and making creative decisions – only to face delays, rewrites and studio roadblocks.

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Madonna Watches Michael Jackson Win Again as Her Movie Remains Stalled

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Insiders claimed Madonna's long-planned biopic has faced delays and studio roadblocks as Jackson's film passes $900 million at the box office.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Madonna's long-planned biopic has faced delays and studio roadblocks as Jackson's film passes $900 million at the box office.

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A source said: "Now she's watching Hollywood celebrate Michael, while her movie cannot get made."

A longtime observer noted: "Madonna hates losing. With Michael's movie crossing $900million, she sees it as another win for him in a rivalry that never really died."

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