EXCLUSIVE: Madonna V Michael Jackson! Why the Queen of Pop is Raging at the Late King of Pop
July 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Madonna is furious as the blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic sails past $900million at the box office, while her own long-planned movie remains stuck in development, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Madonna Seethes as Michael Jackson Biopic Steals Her Long-Planned Spotlight
"Madonna is incredibly competitive, and Jackson was always the one artist she measured herself against," a source said.
And seeing the movie Michael (starring Jaafar Jackson) become a global phenomenon is "driving her crazy," the source shared.
Insiders saidMadonna has spent years developing her biopic, personally shaping scripts and making creative decisions – only to face delays, rewrites and studio roadblocks.
Madonna Watches Michael Jackson Win Again as Her Movie Remains Stalled
A source said: "Now she's watching Hollywood celebrate Michael, while her movie cannot get made."
A longtime observer noted: "Madonna hates losing. With Michael's movie crossing $900million, she sees it as another win for him in a rivalry that never really died."