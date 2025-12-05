Your tip
'Mad Men' star January Jones Unleashes Astonishing Attack on Brother-In-Law for 'Deliberately Triggering' her Secret Health Battle by Eating Chips — 'It's Very Dangerous'

picture of January Jones
Source: MEGA

January Jones has revealed her secret healh battle and lashed out at her brother-in-law for his lack of empathy.

Dec. 5 2025, Updated 9:06 a.m. ET

Mad Men star January Jones is battling a secret health disorder — and slammed her family for their lack of compassion.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress is suffering from the neurological disability misophonia, which causes extreme discomfort in response to certain sounds.

Secret Trauma

video of January Jones
Source: @januaryjones;Instagram

The 'Mad Men' star admits she's suffered from misophonia her 'whole life.'

And she called out her brother-in-law for treating her condition as a "joke" by accusing him of deliberately crunching chips in her vicinity.

Speaking in a video she posted on Instagram, Jones, 47, said: "For today, I'd like to talk about something that I've been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia.

"And it's gotten progressively worse over the years.

"I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips," January went on, adding, "Just all the time, he eats chips.

"I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it's funny to eat chips around me now, because it's an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do. I just think it's really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him."

Condition Is 'Getting Worse'

Source: @januaryjones;Instagram

Jones revealed her condition in a video posted on Instagram.

She continued: "So what I didn't do today, was record this video inside a prison. Because I've imaged many ways to do it. But I haven't. I didn't. Not yet," she humorously added.

"Otherwise, he's a really nice guy. And it's his birthday today, so happy birthday. I hope you're eating a f--k load of chips," she concluded.

In her caption Jones jokingly wrote: "I didn't do it… today."

A visceral feeling of disgust upon hearing someone chew a crunchy snack or clear their throat is a sign of misophonia, which affects approximately five percent of the U.S. population, equating to roughly 13million people.

Brother-In-Law's 'Jokes'

picture of January Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones slammed her brother-in-law for deliberately eating chips around her for a 'joke.'

Jones famously starred as the emotionally distant housewife Betty Draper alongside Jon Hamm (Don Draper) in the acclaimed series Mad Men, which ran from 2007 until 2015.

Earlier this year, Jones made a rare public appearance with her 13-year-old son, Xander Dane Jones as they stepped out on the red carpet in Southern California.

They were seen in Laguna Beach, California at Oceana's 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party.

The God Is a Bullet star has not publicly stated who Xander's father is, saying in 2013: "That's my son's business. It's not the public's business."

"Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young," she explained.

picture of January Jones
Source: MEGAA

Jones is a mother-of-one, but has never revealed the identify of her son's father.

The star continued: "It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.

"He doesn't have a male person saying, 'Don't cry' or 'You throw like a girl.' All those s----y things that dads accidentally do."

The Last Man on Earth actress — who formerly dated actor Ashton Kutcher — said at the time she felt zero pressure to provide a stepdad for her son.

She added: "I just don't feel I need a partner."

The two-time Golden Globe nominee contiuned: "Do I want one? Maybe. But I don't feel unhappy or lonely — it would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room.

"Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

