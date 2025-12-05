'Mad Men' star January Jones Unleashes Astonishing Attack on Brother-In-Law for 'Deliberately Triggering' her Secret Health Battle by Eating Chips — 'It's Very Dangerous'

And she called out her brother-in-law for treating her condition as a "joke" by accusing him of deliberately crunching chips in her vicinity.

Speaking in a video she posted on Instagram, Jones, 47, said: "For today, I'd like to talk about something that I've been struggling with my whole life, which is called misophonia.

"And it's gotten progressively worse over the years.

"I have a brother-in-law whose favorite food is chips," January went on, adding, "Just all the time, he eats chips.

"I have talked to him about this many times and he seems to think it's funny to eat chips around me now, because it's an ongoing joke to see what happens and see what I do. I just think it's really unkind to my issue and also very dangerous for him."