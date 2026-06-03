Mackenzie Shirilla's Life Behind Bars Exposed: 'Hell On Wheels' Killer Now 'Prolific Lesbian' and Sees Herself as 'a Celebrity' After Horrific Murders

Shirilla was 17 when she murdered her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their pal Davion Flanagan, 19, in the horrific crash on July 31, 2022.

She is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted in August 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and other charges, and reportedly has been exploring her sexuality behind bars.

One former inmate named "Kat" claimed Shirilla would walk around the prison showing off numerous hickeys on her neck.

"People would talk about her girlfriends, and you'd hear about her falling out with them," Kat told the Daily Mail. "In prison, it's very common, especially for people in her life sentence situation, and especially with the younger girls."