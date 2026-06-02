'Hell on Wheels' Killer Mackenzie Shirilla Whines She's 'Bored' Behind Bars in Leaked Prison Phone Calls With Her Mother as She Serves Life Sentences

In audio obtained by TMZ, Shirilla sounded exasperated as she described the slow pace of life behind bars.

The convicted murderer told her mother, Natalie, that she had little to occupy her time and was growing increasingly frustrated with her daily routine. Shirilla complained she did not have access to her commissary account and revealed she was stuck rereading the same book despite no longer wanting to continue it.

The inmate could also be heard groaning about the time of day as she vented about her circumstances.