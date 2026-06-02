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Home > News > Murder

'Hell on Wheels' Killer Mackenzie Shirilla Whines She's 'Bored' Behind Bars in Leaked Prison Phone Calls With Her Mother as She Serves Life Sentences

image of Mackenzie Shirilla
Source: Netflix

Mackenzie Shirilla complained about being 'bored' during a leaked prison phone call with her mother.

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June 2 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

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Convicted killer Mackenzie Shirilla is apparently struggling with one of prison's harshest realities: endless downtime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Ohio inmate, who is serving two concurrent life sentences for the murders of Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, complained about being "bored" and frustrated with prison life during a leaked phone call with her mother.

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Prison Blues

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image of The convicted killer said she was struggling to pass the time while serving two life sentences behind bars.
Source: wkyc

The convicted killer said she was struggling to pass the time while serving two life sentences behind bars.

In audio obtained by TMZ, Shirilla sounded exasperated as she described the slow pace of life behind bars.

The convicted murderer told her mother, Natalie, that she had little to occupy her time and was growing increasingly frustrated with her daily routine. Shirilla complained she did not have access to her commissary account and revealed she was stuck rereading the same book despite no longer wanting to continue it.

The inmate could also be heard groaning about the time of day as she vented about her circumstances.

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Looking for Work

image of Shirilla claimed she did not have access to her commissary account and was stuck rereading the same book.
Source: Netflix

Shirilla claimed she did not have access to her commissary account and was stuck rereading the same book.

During the conversation, Natalie's suggested her daughter seek out a prison job to help pass the time.

She asked whether Shirilla could take on duties such as mopping floors or sweeping common areas, but the inmate claimed those opportunities were unavailable to her.

"They don't let people with charges like me get jobs," Shirilla said, before appearing to offer a rambling explanation for why she had not directly asked prison staff about possible work assignments.

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Deadly Crash

image of Shirilla was convicted of murdering boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan in a 2022 high-speed crash.
Source: wkyc

Shirilla was convicted of murdering boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan in a 2022 high-speed crash.

Shirilla was convicted in 2023 for deliberately crashing her vehicle into a building at speeds exceeding 100 mph, killing boyfriend Russo, 20, and friend Flanagan, 19.

The shocking crash earned her the nickname "Hell on Wheels" during court proceedings and generated national headlines.

Prosecutors argued the then-teen intentionally drove the car into the structure following a turbulent relationship with Russo, while the defense maintained the collision was a tragic accident.

A judge ultimately found Shirilla guilty of multiple counts of murder and felonious assault. She is currently serving two concurrent life sentences and will not be eligible to appear before the Ohio parole board until 2037.

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Still Fighting Conviction

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image of Despite her conviction, Shirilla continues to maintain her innocence and is appealing the verdict.
Source: strongsville police department

Despite her conviction, Shirilla continues to maintain her innocence and is appealing the verdict.

Despite her conviction, Shirilla continues to maintain her innocence — a position strongly supported by her father, Steve Shirilla.

Speaking on the True Crime This Week podcast, he insisted his daughter never intended to kill her boyfriend or friend.

"She was 17. She's a dumb kid. She didn't do it on purpose," Steve said, adding that if Mackenzie had truly wanted Russo dead, "there were guns all over that kid's house."

He argued prosecutors wrongly portrayed the crash as a murder-suicide attempt and maintained, "Something happened in that car. No one's ever going to know. She's innocent of the charges they put upon her."

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