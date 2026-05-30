Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > crime

Mackenzie Shirilla's Father Reveals Daughter Could Have Used Boyfriend's Gun to Murder Him Instead — As He Claims 'Hell on Wheels' Killer Is Innocent

Mackenzie Shirilla's dad Steve does not think his daughter killed two friends on purpose.
Source: strongsville police department;@truecrimethisweek/youtube

Mackenzie Shirilla's dad Steve does not think his daughter killed two friends on purpose.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 30 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mackenzie Shirilla's father says there is no way the former teenager murdered her boyfriend and another person on purpose when she sped her car into a brick wall at over 100 mph with the two trapped inside, RadarOnline.com can report.

Steve Shirilla insists his daughter is innocent of murder, and adds that if she wanted Dominic Russo dead, she could have killed multiple other ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Mackenzie was Just a 'Dumb' Kid

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted of murdering boyfriend Dominic Russo and another friend.
Source: netflix

Mackenzie Shirilla was convicted of murdering boyfriend Dominic Russo and another friend.

Mackenzie was 17 when she murdered her 21-year-old boyfriend, Russo, and their pal Davion Flanagan, 19, in the horrific crash that took place on July 31, 2022.

She is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted in August 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges, but has long maintained that she suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry, and drove it right into the building.

And her father believes her.

"She was 17. She’s a dumb kid. She didn’t do it on purpose," Steve said on the podcast True Crime This Week. "I’ve asked her, 'Did you do this on purpose?’ And she’s [said], 'No.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Steve insisted that even if she was angry at Russo, there was no way she would punish their mutual friend Flanagan as well.

"I would think if my daughter was that mad, that mad at that boy to want to kill him that way, Davion would have never been in the car," Steve added. "That makes no sense."

Article continues below advertisement

'Something Happened in That Car'

Steve Shirilla said there were many other ways Mackenzie could have killed Dominic if she wanted him dead.
Source: @truecrimethisweek/youtube

Steve Shirilla said there were many other ways Mackenzie could have killed Dominic if she wanted him dead.

Besides, if Mackenzie really wanted to kill her boyfriend, Steve revealed all she would have needed to do was grab one of the many guns he had lying around his home.

"If she was going to do that to Dom, there were guns all over that kid’s house," Steve explained. "If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me."

Mackenzie's dad is not denying his daughter had a role in the deaths of her friends, but says the murder charges were unwarranted.

"Something happened in that car. No one’s ever going to know. She’s innocent of the charges they put upon her," he said. "[It] should have been juvenile vehicular homicide, two counts, and we would have went from there."

Article continues below advertisement

Threatening Messages of 'End of Life'

Mackenzie Shirilla drove her car, along with Dominic and Davion Flanagan, into a brick wall at a high rate of speed.
Source: wkyc

Mackenzie Shirilla drove her car, along with Dominic and Davion Flanagan, into a brick wall at a high rate of speed.

Prosecutors argued the accident was a botched murder-suicide attempt, pointing to Mackenzie's fractured relationship with Russo, including threatening text messages made just weeks before the accident in which she eerily foreshadowed dying in a car.

Mackenzie and Russo had been fighting for months beforehand, and Russo had recently sent her a devastating breakup text.

The bickering apparently continued, culminating in a text exchange in which both lovers accused the other of "trying to end" their life.

"Now I have to look forward to you ending my life any time we argue like how am I not supposed to be afraid," Shirilla texted Russo on July 17.

It's not clear exactly what set off this particular argument, but Russo fired back, "Kenzie (you) f--king tripping is all ima say", before adding, "(You) threaten to end my life all the time."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
madeleine mccann suspect christian brueckner uk probe

EXCLUSIVE: Brits Set to Bust Madeleine McCann Kidnap Suspect — UK Sleuths Convinced Christian Brückner Was Behind World's Most Notorious Child Snatching

Photo of John Ramsey, JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey's Dad John Defends Ex-Housekeeper in Child Beauty Queen's Murder Mystery — After She Became One of Case's Most Scrutinized Suspects

A Foreshadowing Text?

Mackenzie Shirilla mentioned death by vehicle in one text message.
Source: Strongsville Police Department

Mackenzie Shirilla mentioned death by vehicle in one text message.

Shirilla texted back a creepy hint of what was to come, only in this case, she accused Russo of planning to do the damage.

"All I care about is you trying to end my life and put it in your hand on the steering wheel and trying to end it," Shirilla shrieked, following that up with, "Nobody does that to somebody they love."

In the early morning hours of July 31, Shirilla sped her car into a building in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, killing her passengers. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the car split in half, with Shirilla wedged between the driver's seat and the door. Russo and Flanagan were dead on arrival.

"This was not reckless driving, this was murder," a judge said when delivering her verdict in 2023. "She had a mission, and she executed it with precision. The decision was death."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.