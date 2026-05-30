Mackenzie Shirilla's Father Reveals Daughter Could Have Used Boyfriend's Gun to Murder Him Instead — As He Claims 'Hell on Wheels' Killer Is Innocent

Mackenzie was 17 when she murdered her 21-year-old boyfriend, Russo, and their pal Davion Flanagan, 19, in the horrific crash that took place on July 31, 2022.

She is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted in August 2023 of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges, but has long maintained that she suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel of her Toyota Camry, and drove it right into the building.

And her father believes her.

"She was 17. She’s a dumb kid. She didn’t do it on purpose," Steve said on the podcast True Crime This Week. "I’ve asked her, 'Did you do this on purpose?’ And she’s [said], 'No.'"