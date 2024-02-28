Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

‘White Lotus’ Star Lukas Gage Working to Speed Up Divorce From Chris Appleton, Turns Over Bank Records in Effort to Finalize Deal

lukas gage white lotus chris appleton divorce turns over bank records ready to move on kim kardashian hair stylist
Source: MEGA

Lukas is ready to wrap up the divorce.

By:

Feb. 28 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Actor Lukas Gage appears ready to move on quickly from his split from Chris Appleton.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 28-year-old White Lotus star informed the court he had turned over a copy of his monthly income and expenses and a list of his assets to the 40-year-old celebrity hairstylist.

Article continues below advertisement
lukas gage white lotus chris appleton divorce turns over bank records ready to move on kim kardashian hair stylist
Source: MEGA

Neither have been linked to a new partner since the split.

The move is required before a divorce can be finalized by the court. Gage decided to turn over all his financial paperwork before Appleton even produced his in court.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist filed for divorce from Gage after 6 months of marriage in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

He listed the date of separation as the date of filing. The couple got hitched in Vegas with Kardashian as their witness.

In his filing, Appleton listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He said they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Kardashian was the one to suggest the prenup.

lukas gage white lotus chris appleton divorce turns over bank records ready to move on kim kardashian hair stylist
Source: Los Angeles Superior Court

The divorce petition.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Sources told TMZ that Appleton was heartbroken by the decision to end the marriage — but he felt he tried everything he could before filing for divorce.

"Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup," she told Gage. "Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

lukas gage white lotus chris appleton divorce turns over bank records ready to move on kim kardashian hair stylist
Source: MEGA

The exes only lasted a couple of months.

Article continues below advertisement

As we first reported, Gaga responded to the divorce and agreed the marriage was over. He requested both parties be awarded their own separate property.

The actor was on board with the May 3, 2023 prenup agreement being enforced. He asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.

lukas gage white lotus chris appleton divorce turns over bank records ready to move on kim kardashian hair stylist
Source: MEGA

Gage listed the date of separation as November 10, 2023. He agreed that “irreconcilable differences” was the main reason behind the split.

Gage said that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligation of each party are his separate property. He noted that there were no community assets.

In addition, the actor asked that both parties pay their own legal fees in the case.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.