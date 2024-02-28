‘White Lotus’ Star Lukas Gage Working to Speed Up Divorce From Chris Appleton, Turns Over Bank Records in Effort to Finalize Deal
Actor Lukas Gage appears ready to move on quickly from his split from Chris Appleton.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 28-year-old White Lotus star informed the court he had turned over a copy of his monthly income and expenses and a list of his assets to the 40-year-old celebrity hairstylist.
The move is required before a divorce can be finalized by the court. Gage decided to turn over all his financial paperwork before Appleton even produced his in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist filed for divorce from Gage after 6 months of marriage in November 2023.
He listed the date of separation as the date of filing. The couple got hitched in Vegas with Kardashian as their witness.
In his filing, Appleton listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. He said they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. Kardashian was the one to suggest the prenup.
Sources told TMZ that Appleton was heartbroken by the decision to end the marriage — but he felt he tried everything he could before filing for divorce.
"Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup," she told Gage. "Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”
As we first reported, Gaga responded to the divorce and agreed the marriage was over. He requested both parties be awarded their own separate property.
The actor was on board with the May 3, 2023 prenup agreement being enforced. He asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.
Gage listed the date of separation as November 10, 2023. He agreed that “irreconcilable differences” was the main reason behind the split.
Gage said that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligation of each party are his separate property. He noted that there were no community assets.
In addition, the actor asked that both parties pay their own legal fees in the case.