Luigi Mangione Murder Trial Faces Jury and Witness 'Intimidation' Fears From CEO Assassination Suspect's Army of Supporters, Prosecutors Warn
Aug. 11 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Luigi Mangione's legion of "fans" will have an opportunity to attend the alleged healthcare CEO killer's trial, RadarOnline.com can report, after a judge agreed to allow video to an "overflow" room in his upcoming New York state trial.
Prosecutors had argued against opening up the trial, amid concerns that some of the 28-year-old's more loyal supporters could try to intimidate potential witnesses and jurors.
An Overflow Room Will Be Set Up for the Expected High Crowds
At what could be the final pretrial hearing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro on Tuesday, August 11, announced there would indeed be an overflow room for press and spectators.
He also admonished Mangione's defense lawyers for previously accusing prosecutors of trying to control and limit the number of media reporters set to attend.
"At no time did the district attorney's office participate in those discussions, nor did it play any role in determining media or public access," Carro said. "Any suggestion that the district attorney is involved is simply incorrect."
Mangione's lawyers last week alleged prosecutors and court officials were working together to "hand-pick" reporters for trial coverage.
The judge blasted the allegation as a "reckless mischaracterization of the ethics undertaken by this court" to ensure transparency and public access.
Concerns Over Jury Tampering or Intimidation
Before the hearing, prosecutors shared their concerns about opening the trial to a broader audience, writing in a letter to Carro, "The media attention surrounding this case – and the efforts of some of defendant's supporters both to intimidate witnesses and to interfere with the functioning of the jury – will place extraordinary pressure on witnesses and potential jurors alike."
Carro did announce that jurors' identities will remain "anonymous" to help protect them.
Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann also claimed that court officers would face difficulty enforcing courthouse rules and decorum in the overflow room
"We are particularly concerned about the possibility that a spectator in an overflow courtroom will clandestinely record the proceedings and share any such recordings with others," prosecutors wrote. "That concern will only be heightened if the overflow room includes a video feed as well as an audio feed."
Luigi Mangione's Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors of Collusion to Keep Reporters Out
It's still not clear if the trial will be streamed outside of the courthouse.
As Radar first reported, Mangione's high-powered attorney, Karen Friedman-Agnifilo, has fired off a letter to the New York State Supreme Court requesting that his upcoming New York state trial, set to begin September 8, be televised live in its entirety, something that is typically banned by the state court system to protect defendants such as Mangione.
His lawyer also took issue with what she claimed was the District Attorney's perceived role in "hand-selecting" which reporters and news organizations will be allowed to attend the trial.
Prosecutors Clap Back
But the DA's office ripped off an angry letter of its own, revealing it does not play a role in determining which reporters are granted access, and slammed that defense attorneys "surely know."
"The defense's baseless allegation appears to be nothing more than an attempt to spread misinformation about the case and delegitimize the proceedings," Seidemann wrote to the court.
Seidemann said Mangione's defense team has been "fully aware" of the prosecutor's compliance with its "ethical obligations" and suggested consequences should be considered, requesting the court "admonish defense counsel to comply with its ethical obligations not to knowingly make false statements" to news outlets and other third parties.