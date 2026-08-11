Luigi Mangione Murder Trial Faces Jury and Witness 'Intimidation' Fears From CEO Assassination Suspect's Army of Supporters, Prosecutors Warn

At what could be the final pretrial hearing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro on Tuesday, August 11, announced there would indeed be an overflow room for press and spectators.

He also admonished Mangione's defense lawyers for previously accusing prosecutors of trying to control and limit the number of media reporters set to attend.

"At no time did the district attorney's office participate in those discussions, nor did it play any role in determining media or public access," Carro said. "Any suggestion that the district attorney is involved is simply incorrect."

Mangione's lawyers last week alleged prosecutors and court officials were working together to "hand-pick" reporters for trial coverage.

The judge blasted the allegation as a "reckless mischaracterization of the ethics undertaken by this court" to ensure transparency and public access.