Luann de Lesseps Sparks Dating Rumors With Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband After Joe Bradley Drama

De Lesseps looked smitten as she flashed a smile to cameras outside the restaurant. The cabaret singer has been a busy bee on the dating scene, revealing just days ago that she went on a date with a male model.

"I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62-years-old but really attractive," the reality star said on Instagram. "He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray."

She added that her mystery date was a "husband commercial type of guy, but very nice."