Luann de Lesseps Sparks Dating Rumors With Mary-Kate Olsen's Ex-Husband After Joe Bradley Drama
Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps sparked romance rumors with Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, Oliver Sarkozy, after she allegedly hooked up with fellow Bravolebrity Joe Bradley, 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
De Lesseps, 58, and Sarkozy, 54, were recently spotted on a two-hour-long lunch date in New York City on Monday.
The former Real Housewives of New York star and Sarkozy dined on French cuisine at the popular Upper East Side restaurant Le Bilboquet. The pair were spotted locking arms as they left the lunch date together, fueling the rumors.
The 58-year-old reality star dressed to impress in a red fuzzy jacket and black leather pants. Sarkozy wore a dark suede jacket over a sweater and black pants.
De Lesseps looked smitten as she flashed a smile to cameras outside the restaurant. The cabaret singer has been a busy bee on the dating scene, revealing just days ago that she went on a date with a male model.
"I actually had a date last night with a guy that's 62-years-old but really attractive," the reality star said on Instagram. "He continues to model to this day, does very well, is the salt-and-pepper gray."
She added that her mystery date was a "husband commercial type of guy, but very nice."
The Countess also caused a stir when she was rumored to be involved with Joe from Southern Hospitality. An insider said de Lesseps and Bradley were "all over each other" at New York City's Dream Hotel following a Watch What Happens Live taping.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Amid the buzz of a possible hookup between de Lesseps and the Bravo star, who's 30 years her junior, the Countess addressed rumors.
"We definitely had great chemistry and we went out to have drinks — what's wrong with that?" de Lesseps joked while acknowledging that he was romantically linked to Summer House's Danielle Olivera at the time.
Nonetheless, de Lesseps teased rumors by noting she and Bradley "definitely had great chemistry, let's put it that way."
During the second part of the Southern Hospitality reunion, the 28-year-old confronted hookup rumors.
"This is the truth — me and Luann got a drink, and we hit it off," Bradley said. "I did cross a line at the hotel, but I did not kiss her. We did not hook up."
As for de Lesseps' most recent date, the French banker married Olsen, 37, in 2015. The couple split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in January 2021.
De Lesseps married Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 1993. The pair welcomed two children together before their divorce in 2006. The Countess was briefly married to Tom D'Agostino Jr. from 2016 to 2017.