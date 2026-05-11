EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of the Love Boat — Pacific Princess' Crew Share Intimate, Behind-The-Scenes Details of Long-Running TV Smash

So was The Love Boat, a frothy concoction that brought a wild mix of classic Hollywood stars and up-and-coming celebs on board the Pacific Princess in search of romance. "We had over 1,000 guests – from Gene Kelly and Lana Turner to Ricky Martin and Tom Hanks," Whelan said. "I danced with Ginger Rogers and became pen pals with Ethel Merman."

But it was the lovable crew, led by Merrill Stubing (the late Gavin MacLeod), that kept fans coming back. "It was the perfect fit for me," said MacLeod. "The critics said it was going to be a sinking ship, but not only were we a hit, we also gave a kick-start to the cruise industry."

His costars have equally fond memories.

"We still have that same chemistry," Ted Lange (bartender Isaac Washington) said of his castmates.

Fred Grandy (purser "Gopher" Smith) parlayed his Love Boat fame into four terms as a congressman. "I won because this show gave me the name recognition to get people interested," he said.

And Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie McCoy), who was written off the show in 1984 after battling cocaine addiction, looks back on her Love Boat days with affection.

"I got to see the world," she said. "And I got to go to the best acting school anyone could ask for."