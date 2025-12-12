Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's Nightmare! 'Full House' Icon's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Caught 'Lying' After a Night Out With 32-year-old Brunette Weeks After Split

Lori Loughlin's nightmare grows as the 'Full House' icon's ex, Mossimo Giannulli, is caught lying after a night out.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Just weeks after Mossimo Giannulli's shock split from Lori Loughlin, the 62-year-old designer was spotted out clubbing with 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison at Zouk nightclub in Los Angeles on November 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pair arrived and left together, then reportedly drove in separate vehicles to her house, where, according to one news outlet, Giannulli got out to talk with Harrison in her car.

Club Night Sparks Dating Doubts

Mossimo Giannulli was seen clubbing with stylist Hannah Harrison at Zouk nightclub weeks after his split from Lori Loughlin.
Mossimo Giannulli was seen clubbing with stylist Hannah Harrison at Zouk nightclub weeks after his split from Lori Loughlin.

It's not the first time Giannulli has been spotted with the brunette beauty. Last month, he was photographed with Harrison outside his G/FORE Supply store in Beverly Hills – one day after news of his split from Full House star Loughlin broke.

At the time, Harrison insisted their relationship was platonic.

"We are not dating," she told a news outlet on October 3. "We are good friends."

But a source told RadarOnline.com not everyone is buying it.

"The fact that he's gone clubbing with her is pretty damning as far as most folks are concerned," said the insider. "It's obvious he's been caught in a lie."

Lori Left Heartbroken

Loughlin is 'heartbroken' and humiliated as an insider called Giannulli a 'shameless womanizer.'
Loughlin is 'heartbroken' and humiliated as an insider called Giannulli a 'shameless womanizer.'

A source close to Loughlin previously told RadarOnline.com the couple was "taking a break from their marriage," adding the fallout of a college admissions bribery scandal had taken a toll on their relationship.

In 2020, both Loughlin and Giannulli spent time behind bars for paying $500K in bribes to get their daughters into college.

With her marriage in tatters, Loughlin, 61, is "heartbroken" by this latest humiliation, said the insider.

"She spent so much of her life with this man who's now in the process of throwing everything out the window by being a shameless womanizer."

