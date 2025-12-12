EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin's Nightmare! 'Full House' Icon's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Caught 'Lying' After a Night Out With 32-year-old Brunette Weeks After Split

It's not the first time Giannulli has been spotted with the brunette beauty. Last month, he was photographed with Harrison outside his G/FORE Supply store in Beverly Hills – one day after news of his split from Full House star Loughlin broke.

At the time, Harrison insisted their relationship was platonic.

"We are not dating," she told a news outlet on October 3. "We are good friends."

But a source told RadarOnline.com not everyone is buying it.

"The fact that he's gone clubbing with her is pretty damning as far as most folks are concerned," said the insider. "It's obvious he's been caught in a lie."