EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli Facing the Final Curtain — Icon's Terrifying Condition Has Her Pals Fearing End is Near

More than 2,000 fans crammed into the historic Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Cabaret Oscar winner – but onlookers were surprised to see the celebrated singer and actress slumped and appearing dazed in a director's chair onstage with longtime confidant and collaborator Michael Feinstein .

Frail and feeble Liza Minnelli 's frightening appearance at an event celebrating the release of her new autobiography has left fans and loved ones fearing the 80-year-old entertainment legend is staggering toward her final days, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"This event meant the world to Liza, and she went into it with the best intentions, but it left her fans, friends and family feeling alarmed and upset," a source confided. "Everyone was shocked at how fragile she seemed."

Minnelli was confined to the chair and struggled to communicate to Feinstein, who often seemed forced to reframe her answers to his questions during a cringeworthy hour-long Q&A that exposed her confusion and lack of focus, sources said.

When Feinstein asked Minnelli if she'd wished for "anything in particular" for her recent milestone birthday, she oddly answered, "To you?" before bizarrely adding, "Everyone in this audience will say, 'Uh huh.'"

Her rambling responses starkly contrasted with her voiceover readings from her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, which offered clear, concise and entertaining commentaries on her glittering life.