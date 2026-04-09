EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli Facing the Final Curtain — Icon's Terrifying Condition Has Her Pals Fearing End is Near
April 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Frail and feeble Liza Minnelli's frightening appearance at an event celebrating the release of her new autobiography has left fans and loved ones fearing the 80-year-old entertainment legend is staggering toward her final days, RadarOnline.com can reveal
More than 2,000 fans crammed into the historic Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles to pay tribute to the Cabaret Oscar winner – but onlookers were surprised to see the celebrated singer and actress slumped and appearing dazed in a director's chair onstage with longtime confidant and collaborator Michael Feinstein.
Liza Minnelli Sparks Health Concerns
"This event meant the world to Liza, and she went into it with the best intentions, but it left her fans, friends and family feeling alarmed and upset," a source confided. "Everyone was shocked at how fragile she seemed."
Minnelli was confined to the chair and struggled to communicate to Feinstein, who often seemed forced to reframe her answers to his questions during a cringeworthy hour-long Q&A that exposed her confusion and lack of focus, sources said.
When Feinstein asked Minnelli if she'd wished for "anything in particular" for her recent milestone birthday, she oddly answered, "To you?" before bizarrely adding, "Everyone in this audience will say, 'Uh huh.'"
Her rambling responses starkly contrasted with her voiceover readings from her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, which offered clear, concise and entertaining commentaries on her glittering life.
Alternately, Minnelli gave halting, single-word responses to other questions, like answering "No" when asked whether she thinks about her legacy.
When it was time for the grand finale dance performance to a recording of Minnelli's signature tune, New York, New York, she slumped in her chair with spywitnesses reporting a "pained look" on her face.
"She looked sad and lost," the source said.
Minnelli insisted in her book that she was sabotaged during her stage appearance with co-presenter Lady Gaga at the 2022 Academy Awards by claiming she was "inexplicably ordered to sit in a wheelchair."
She added that the chair left her too low to read the teleprompter, which allegedly caused her to "stumble" over a few words.
Minnelli’s Health Decline Sparks Alarm
But sources said the EGOT winner's latest appearance weakened the credibility of her objections and that her decades of health woes seem to have taken their toll.
Minnelli's been to rehab five times since 1992, endured two hip replacements and a knee replacement and had to relearn to walk and talk after battling brain inflammation in 2000.
"She's in a bad way," a source observed. "People around her are gravely concerned and fear the end may be near."