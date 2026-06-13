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Home > Exclusives > Elizabeth Hurley
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EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley in Crosshairs of Cyrus Clan Shootout — Billy Ray's New Squeeze Fuels Latest Family Feud

liz hurley fuels latest cyrus family feud billy ray
Source: MEGA

Liz Hurley's romance with Billy Ray Cyrus is fueling tensions within the Cyrus family.

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June 13 2026, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET

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Billy Ray Cyrus boycotted daughter Miley [Cyrus]' Hollywood Walk of Fame event after she banned his galpal, Elizabeth Hurley, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Insiders said the snub has rekindled long-simmering family tensions as the Achy Breaky Heart singer, 64, is set to propose to the 61-year-old Brit beauty.

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Family Rift Remains Painfully Deep

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Sources claimed Billy Ray Cyrus skipped Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony after she refused to include Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Sources claimed Billy Ray Cyrus skipped Miley Cyrus' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony after she refused to include Elizabeth Hurley.

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"Miley would have welcomed Billy Ray if he'd been willing to come solo, but he refused so he skipped it," said an insider.

"It was very sad, but it's indicative of where things are with Miley and her dad. She wants to be a part of his life, but she's also not ready to make Liz part of the family."

After her parents divorced in 2023, the former Hannah Montana star, 33, said she had "a lot of loyalty" to her mom, Tish Cyrus.

Despite that, she posed with her father in a photo uploaded to Instagram in May 2025 and gave him a shout-out in her speech while receiving a star at her recent Walk of Fame ceremony.

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Hurley Still Not Family Approved

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According to a source, Tish Cyrus' discomfort with Billy Ray and Hurley's relationship remains a point of tension.
Source: AdMedia / MEGA

According to a source, Tish Cyrus' discomfort with Billy Ray and Hurley's relationship remains a point of tension.

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But even though Tish is now married to former Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and Billy Ray has been dating Hurley for over a year, Miley accepting Hurley into the Cyrus clan remains a no-go, sources said.

"That's just not negotiable because Tish is not comfortable seeing Liz and Billy Ray together," added a source. "Miley is always going to side with her mom so until that dynamic is resolved, it's doubtful there will be any huge bond between Miley and Liz."

What's more, Hurley – who famously dated actor Hugh Grant and has a 24-year-old son, Damian – reportedly won't be welcome at Miley's upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando, 27.

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Miley Choosing Mom Over Dad

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A source said Hurley is not expected to attend Miley's upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando.
Source: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A source said Hurley is not expected to attend Miley's upcoming wedding to Maxx Morando.

"Miley has nothing against Liz, but it will be Miley's day and the most important thing for her is protecting her mom," said a source.

"Miley's sister Noah and brother Braison are much more openly on Billy Ray's side, so it's telling they weren't at the Walk of Fame event either. Billy Ray is not letting this go by without making a major fuss. He says Liz is the woman he plans to marry and Miley owes her more respect."

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