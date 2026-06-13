EXCLUSIVE: Liz Hurley in Crosshairs of Cyrus Clan Shootout — Billy Ray's New Squeeze Fuels Latest Family Feud

"Miley would have welcomed Billy Ray if he'd been willing to come solo, but he refused so he skipped it," said an insider.

"It was very sad, but it's indicative of where things are with Miley and her dad. She wants to be a part of his life, but she's also not ready to make Liz part of the family."

After her parents divorced in 2023, the former Hannah Montana star, 33, said she had "a lot of loyalty" to her mom, Tish Cyrus.

Despite that, she posed with her father in a photo uploaded to Instagram in May 2025 and gave him a shout-out in her speech while receiving a star at her recent Walk of Fame ceremony.