Court Bombshell: Lisa Marie Presley's Alleged Connection To Danny Masterson Accuser REVEALED, Elvis' Only Child Barred From Testifying About Scientology Ties

The That '70s Show actor is on trial after being charged in 2020 with forcibly sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, for which he pleaded not guilty.

Three of the alleged victims were Scientologists, like Masterson, at the time of the alleged assaults.

"This is not going to become a trial on Scientology," Judge Charlaine Olmedo highlighted at a pre-trial hearing.

Based on the latest update, it's clear Olmedo is sticking to that.

Ortega revealed on Tuesday that deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller said Lisa Marie — a former Scientologist — was subpoenaed to get her personal account regarding Jane Doe #1, a friend of hers.