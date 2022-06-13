Grief-Stricken Lisa Marie Presley Makes Rare Appearance Two Years After Son's Death As She Gears Up For Divorce War With Ex-Husband

Grief-stricken Lisa Marie Presley left her home for a short period of time to join her mother Priscilla and daughter Riley for a red-carpet event to promote the Elvis biopic — only months after revealing she's still "mourning the loss" of her son Benjamin.

54-year-old Lisa Marie appeared with her 77-year-old mother and 33-year-old daughter at a Memphis screening for the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.