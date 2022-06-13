Grief-Stricken Lisa Marie Presley Makes Rare Appearance Two Years After Son's Death As She Gears Up For Divorce War With Ex-Husband
Grief-stricken Lisa Marie Presley left her home for a short period of time to join her mother Priscilla and daughter Riley for a red-carpet event to promote the Elvis biopic — only months after revealing she's still "mourning the loss" of her son Benjamin.
54-year-old Lisa Marie appeared with her 77-year-old mother and 33-year-old daughter at a Memphis screening for the Baz Luhrmann-directed film.
In photos, Elvis’ only child rocked an all-black ensemble and even took the stage to speak to the audience.
Back in July 2020, Lisa lost her son Benjamin Keough to suicide. The 27-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Elvis’ grandson was found dead inside the family’s Calabasas home.
Months later, Lisa broke her silence with an emotional message on Instagram. She shared a private photo of Benjamin on his birthday with a cake in front of him.
“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” she wrote. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”
In May, Lisa Marie explained to fans her absence on social media and in public. She said she was still dealing with the loss of Benjamin.
“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she said. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole. Not much else aside from my other 3 children gets my time and attention anymore."
Lisa Marie's two twin daughters Harper and Finley were also at the event. Their appearance is interesting given the ongoing child support war.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood recently dragged her back to court. The two were married for over a decade but Elvis' daughter hit him with divorce papers in 2016.
The couple had a prenup that blocked Michael from receiving spousal support but he wants child support. Lisa Marie's past financial troubles resulted in a judge ordering no child support years back but things have changed.
Michael said he believed Lisa Marie pulls in $3 million per year from her Elvis trust, pulled in another $1 million for a memoir, and has made an undisclosed amount on the new film.
The two will appear in court later this year to face off over support.