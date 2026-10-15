Inside Lindsay Lohan’s Life in Dubai After Leaving Hollywood — as Actress Celebrates Major ‘Parent Trap’ Birthday Milestone
Oct. 15 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Lindsay Lohan is celebrating a milestone for two of her most beloved characters. On Sunday, October 11, the actress marked the fictional 40th birthday of Annie James and Hallie Parker, the separated twins she played in Disney’s 1998 film The Parent Trap, with an Instagram Reel.
In the video, Lohan recreated a conversation between the sisters, switching between Annie’s British accent and Hallie’s American one.
The October 11 birthday is part of the movie’s story, which follows the twins after they meet at summer camp and discover they are sisters.
The post offered a timely reminder of the role that made Lohan a child star.
Lindsay Lohan Balances Career Comeback With Family Life
Lohan’s Parent Trap tribute comes as she continues building a second chapter in Hollywood. Her 2025 film Freakier Friday, the sequel to the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, reunited her with Jamie Lee Curtis, while Lohan is also starring in the upcoming Hulu series Count My Lies.
Unlike her early years in Hollywood, however, Lohan’s career no longer requires her to make Los Angeles her permanent home. She has lived in Dubai since 2014 and has built a family life there with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their son, Luai, who was born in July 2023.
Dubai Offers Privacy and Different Relationship With Fame
Lohan has repeatedly credited Dubai with giving her a greater sense of privacy after years of intense media attention. In a 2026 interview with Vogue Arabia, she said she had stopped enjoying the entertainment business and wanted a different kind of life.
She has also said Dubai allows her to live more normally without worrying about photographers documenting her family. In 2025, she explained that she feels safe taking her son places because photographing people without permission is restricted under UAE privacy laws.
Lohan has described the city as grounding and said it gives her more time to focus on her family. She continues to travel to the United States for work, including filming Count My Lies, which was shot in New York in 2026.
Motherhood Shapes Lohan’s Career Choices
Motherhood has also influenced how Lohan approaches her work. In a 2025 interview with Elle, she described a morning routine centered on journaling, green tea, breakfast with Luai, and Pilates.
She has spoken about wanting balance between acting and family life, including concerns about the attention her son could receive in Los Angeles. That balance has allowed Lohan to return to major projects without giving up the quieter lifestyle she found after leaving Hollywood.
Now, as Annie and Hallie officially turn 40 in the fictional world of The Parent Trap, Lohan is celebrating the characters while living a life far removed from the child-star years that made her famous.