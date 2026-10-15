Inside Lindsay Lohan’s Life in Dubai After Leaving Hollywood — as Actress Celebrates Major ‘Parent Trap’ Birthday Milestone

Lindsay Lohan is celebrating a milestone for two of her most beloved characters. On Sunday, October 11, the actress marked the fictional 40th birthday of Annie James and Hallie Parker, the separated twins she played in Disney’s 1998 film The Parent Trap, with an Instagram Reel.

In the video, Lohan recreated a conversation between the sisters, switching between Annie’s British accent and Hallie’s American one.

The October 11 birthday is part of the movie’s story, which follows the twins after they meet at summer camp and discover they are sisters.

The post offered a timely reminder of the role that made Lohan a child star.