Lily Allen 'Using New Man as Revenge Romance' After Being Left Devastated And Needing Therapy Following Husband David Harbour's Betrayal
Lily Allen may have been left completely devastated by husband David Harbour's "cheating ways," but it looks like she's now found a new man, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The British singer, 40, was spotted on her first date with actor James Norton, as the pair attended London's Lido Festival together after reportedly matching on the celebrity dating app Raya.
That New Romance Glow
"Lily was leaning into him at one point," the source said of Allen's romantic outing with the Happy Valley actor, 39, who also happens to be single following his split from model Rose Smith earlier this year.
The insider continued: "She and James seemed really relaxed together, and she was making him giggle."
This may be exactly what the Smile hitmaker needs after her nasty split from Harbour, 50, in 2024; a breakup that landed Allen in a trauma treatment center.
The insider explained: "James is what (Allen) needs right now. David always felt insecure about his looks and felt Lily was out of his league, so what better payback than to be seen out with a true alpha male?"
Allen, who shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Mamie, 12, with her first husband, Sam Cooper, married the Stranger Things actor in 2020.
The couple's marriage fell apart after Allen is said to have discovered Harbour's secret profile on the same app where she would eventually meet. Harbour had reportedly been on the app for at least a month.
"I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown," Allen said at the time.
Harbour's Bedroom Moves Put On Blast
However, the performer has not been shy when it comes to poking fun at her "cheating" ex, even calling out his apparent lack of bedroom skills throughout their relationship.
During a live audience recording of her podcast, Miss Me?, at Hackney Empire in London, Allen called out all the men in her life for not for focusing on her needs behind closed doors.
"I don't think there has been one person who has been remotely interested in my pleasure," she said. "I have actual d--- blindness. I can't even picture – not even my ex-husband's or boyfriends. I can't picture them at all. Apart from one, as I have pictures of it on my phone."
Harbour, who has yet to finalize his divorce from Allen, may have taken the dig to heart as the movie star, whose balding pate had been part of his look for years, turned heads at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas when he showed up sporting a thick head of hair, leading fans to speculate he'd undergone a hair transplant.
An insider said: "People are worried he's not in a good place. He's not even divorced, and yet he's clearly looking to sow his wild oats, which is pretty concerning considering that he just turned 50."
As for the split, Harbour has been more coy with what exactly went down.
'There's A Lot of Change'
"There's a lot of change, a tremendous amount of change," he said in an interview. "And I think in that world, you have two paths. You can deny this change, be afraid of this change, you can kind of be chaotic about it, and, like, eat your way through, whatever you need to do.
"Or you can sit with however uncomfortable, or weird, or new, it makes you feel."
He added: "For me, always the best thing that I can do is take all of that experience and pour it into work, because my experience, no matter how awful or great, will always be useful to someone else if it's channeled through art. I can always be of use. And so that's what I'm doing."