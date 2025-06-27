Lily Allen 'Using New Man as Revenge Romance' After Being Left Devastated And Needing Therapy Following Husband David Harbour's Betrayal

The insider explained: "James is what (Allen) needs right now. David always felt insecure about his looks and felt Lily was out of his league, so what better payback than to be seen out with a true alpha male?"

Allen, who shares daughters Ethel, 13, and Mamie, 12, with her first husband, Sam Cooper, married the Stranger Things actor in 2020.

The couple's marriage fell apart after Allen is said to have discovered Harbour's secret profile on the same app where she would eventually meet. Harbour had reportedly been on the app for at least a month.

"I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown," Allen said at the time.