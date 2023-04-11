Your tip
Landlord Demanding Lil Nas X Pay Him $1 Million Over Wild House Party Accused Of Attending Event He's Suing Over & Taking Photos With Rapper

Apr. 11 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

The man accusing Lil Nas X of damaging his Hollywood Hills rental by throwing an unauthorized wild party stands accused of attending the event in question, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the bombshell accusations came out in court this week as a promoter defended Lil Nas X.

Back in February, Lil Nas X and Zedd were sued by a homeowner who claimed they were responsible for his Hollywood Hills pad being damaged.

In the lawsuit, brought by Daniel Fitzgerald, he rented his property with the rule the tenants were not allowed to have parties.

Despite the rule, Fitzgerald said the tenants allowed Lil Nas X and Zedd to throw a massive party with over 1,000 people. The suit claimed the artists were paid $250k each for the gig.

The homeowner said Lil Nas X, Zedd, and the event organizers were all aware the “no party” rule but still went through with the April 2022 party.

Fitzgerald said the rager infuriated his neighbors and caused trouble with local officials. In addition, he said his property was damaged to the tune of $25k.

In his lawsuit, he said the party attendees thrashed his chairs, sofas, walls and ceilings. The homeowner said he was unable to rent the property for one month due to repairs — which cost him $40k. Fitzgerald demanded $1 million in damages.

The suit read, “Defendants, and each of them, willfully disregarded Plaintiff’s directive to not have the Event at his Property. Defendants, and each of them, maliciously, fraudulently, and oppressively partook in the Event to some degree, and profited off of Plaintiff and the unauthorized use of his Property, causing damage to Plaintiff

Now, in a new filing, one of the party promoters has demanded they be dismissed from the case. They denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The company said Fitzgerald consented to the acts he now complains about. The filing accused the landlord of attending the party in question and even taking photos with Lil Nas X “and other guests who he now claims were trespassing on his property.”

“[Fitzgerald] assumed the risk that he would suffer damages by allowing the party at the home,” the response reads.

The event promoter demanded the entire lawsuit be dismissed. Lil Nas X has yet to respond to the case.

