EXCLUSIVE: One of World's Most Notorious Rock Wildmen Dramatically Ditches Booze Ban — After Getting on the Wagon for Sake of 'Himself, His Fans and His Voice'

The 53-year-old singer's dramatic return to his old boozing form followed five months of strict sobriety during his band's high-stakes Live '25 world tour , which saw Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher , 58, reunite onstage in cities across the globe after 16 years apart.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Liam Gallagher has finally powered back into his rock-and-roll persona straight after the Oasis reunion tour ended, breaking his self-imposed alcohol ban with what insiders described as an 11-hour airborne blowout.

Liam Gallagher ended his sober tour and celebrated with an 11-hour airborne drinking session.

A source close to the band claimed: "Liam spent the entire tour refusing every celebration going just to protect his voice. The gigs silenced anyone who ever doubted him, so this felt like the right time for him to cut loose."

But after wrapping up the marathon sober tour performing to 60,000 fans in São Paulo, he boarded a private jet to London, where he, his partner Debbie Gwyther, and his sons Gene and Lennon Gallagher marked the finale with Champagne, Guinness, and tequila.

Determined to protect his voice and mindful of the pressure surrounding one of the most anticipated comebacks in modern rock history, Liam had cut out cigarettes and alcohol throughout the trek.

Despite the airborne revelry, Liam has insisted he remains committed to sobriety.

Another source claimed: "They're absolutely devoted to Buttons. Being apart from her was the hardest part of the whole tour. They were always checking in with FaceTime calls, but getting back home to her was what they'd really been waiting for."

Liam and his wife were said to be "ecstatic" to return to their rescue dog, Buttons, adopted from Thailand two years ago.

Music from The Stone Roses and The Beatles reportedly fueled the marathon celebration, though the homecoming that followed was far more low-key.

In a post on X following the final Oasis comeback concert, he said: "I had a few beers wasn't feeling it I'm back on the righteous path free from temptation."

Fans quickly praised the update, with many telling the singer they were "so proud" of the lifestyle shift.

It was not the first time he had acknowledged the need for change.

Earlier on in the reunion tour, when asked whether he missed his old vices, Liam told a fan: "Oasis saved my life. It's about time I sorted my nappa out. I know how much this means to people, so stopping drinking and smoking, and snorting Gary baldies are sacrifices that needed to be made."

He signed off: "Thems the rules."

In reply to another fan who asked whether he missed the "occasional Guinness," he confessed: "Yeah, I miss talking absolute b------- when I'm bladdered."