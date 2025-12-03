EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Biggest Rock Acts Embroiled in Homophobia Row as They Wrap Up Blockbusting 2025 Comeback Tour
Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET
Oasis bit back at an ultra-woke reviewer who branded the band homophobic and "knuckle-draggers" as they wrapped their mammoth comeback tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Noel and Liam Gallagher were branded "the most damaging pop-cultural force in recent British history" by leftie journalist Simon Price months ahead of their blockbusting reunion gigs.
Oasis Ripped by British Journalist
Price, who poses in makeup with two spikes of red hair on his bald head in his profile pictures online, slated the Gallaghers in a 2024 article for having "dismal lyrics," "plodding tunes," and "knuckle-dragging ideas on sexuality and politics."
The Gallaghers have now delighted fans by having a pop at him in their announcement they are taking time out after their globe-trotting Live '25 Tour.
They said in a statement on Oasis' Instagram page: "And so it came to pass. The 'most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history' found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City of Angels, the love, joy, tears, and euphoria will never be forgotten. There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."
Fans were quick to respond to the band's pop at Price, as one said online, "My favorite part about Oasis' statement on the success of the tour is them throwing shade at the article that Simon Price wrote for The Guardian last year."
Another added: "Simon Price published the most offensive Oasis article I've ever read in my life in the Guardian." And yet another support of the group said, "Way to go, Noel and Liam, for giving it back to Simon Price."
'The Most Damaging' Band
In an Instagram post plugging his piece for The Guardian that attacked the Gallagher brothers, Price added Oasis' singer "is a massive homophobe."
He said in his 2024 article he was stunned by Liam branding then-rival Robbie Williams "queer" in 2000 and Kylie Minogue a "lesbian."
Price said in an article for The Guardian titled "Stop the celebrations – Oasis are the most damaging pop-cultural force in recent British history": "I'll never forget being present at the Q Awards in 2000, when Liam Gallagher repeatedly heckled Robbie Williams with 'Queer!' and Kylie Minogue with 'Lesbian!' as the assembled music business and media tittered nervously, reluctant to kill the goose that laid the golden egg.
"It's one of the ugliest scenes I've ever witnessed. This wasn't a one-off either. In 2016, on Twitter, he called Russian football hooligans 'batty boys,' and in 2018 used another homophobic slur, 'bum chums,' against Noel, Johnny Marr, and Paul Weller.
"Noel, too, has repeatedly expressed prehistoric views, complaining about a hip-hop artist, Jay-Z, headlining Glastonbury in 2008 (though he'd softened his stance by the time Stormzy headlined in 2019)… (and) in 2021, he appeared on the front page of the Sun calling Prince Harry an 'effin' woke snowflake,' and in 2024 complained about Glastonbury becoming too 'woke.'"
Price went on: "Oasis apologists in the media will always brush over this stuff, calling Noel a 'legend' who 'gives good copy,' and chuckling at Liam's 'banter,' arguing that Oasis are 'the people's band' or 'the voice of a generation,' and that the Gallaghers are expressing the views of the masses in the vernacular of the masses.
"When you dare to challenge that, you're invariably accused of 'snobbery' against a band who have been dubiously anointed as the sole authentic musical mouthpiece of the proletariat."
Oasis played the final show of their Live '25 Tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday night after a 41-date comeback show run. The Gallaghers are said to have earned a combined $200million-plus from the shows, and rumors are now swirling they will reunite again for more shows at venues including Knebworth and the Etihad Stadium.