EXCLUSIVE: One of the World's Biggest Rock Acts Embroiled in Homophobia Row as They Wrap Up Blockbusting 2025 Comeback Tour

Price, who poses in makeup with two spikes of red hair on his bald head in his profile pictures online, slated the Gallaghers in a 2024 article for having "dismal lyrics," "plodding tunes," and "knuckle-dragging ideas on sexuality and politics."

The Gallaghers have now delighted fans by having a pop at him in their announcement they are taking time out after their globe-trotting Live '25 Tour.

They said in a statement on Oasis' Instagram page: "And so it came to pass. The 'most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history' found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City of Angels, the love, joy, tears, and euphoria will never be forgotten. There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

Fans were quick to respond to the band's pop at Price, as one said online, "My favorite part about Oasis' statement on the success of the tour is them throwing shade at the article that Simon Price wrote for The Guardian last year."

Another added: "Simon Price published the most offensive Oasis article I've ever read in my life in the Guardian." And yet another support of the group said, "Way to go, Noel and Liam, for giving it back to Simon Price."