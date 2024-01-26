Lia Thomas Takes Legal Action to Overturn Rule Barring Trans Swimmers From Women's Events, Hopes to Compete at Paris Olympics Trials
Former collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas is seeking to overturn a ban on biological males competing in women's sports, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Thomas, 24, a trans athlete who faced backlash after winning the 2022 NCAA Division I national championship in the women's 500 freestyle event, reportedly hopes to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics trials.
Thomas has reportedly enlisted the help of Canadian law firm Tyr to petition the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the World Aquatics rule against openly trans athletes, which was imposed after she won her 2022 title, according to the Telegraph.
The 24-year-old has not raced in a competitive event since the World Aquatics introduced the rule, which bars anyone with "any part of male puberty" from participating in the women's sports category.
Before the rule, trans women could compete in women's events if they lowered their testosterone levels.
World Aquatics previously applied to have Thomas's case thrown out back in September on the grounds that the former University of Pennsylvania swimmer had not submitted herself to the jurisdiction of USA Swimming.
USA Swimming introduced its own rules regarding trans athletes just before Thomas won her 2022 title. The updated regulations required trans athletes to undergo routine monitoring of their testosterone levels.
While Thomas reportedly hopes to compete at the Paris Olympics trials, it's said to be unlikely that the case will be heard in time for her to qualify for the summer games. The deadline for entry to the Olympic trials is June 4, so Thomas would need to pull off a major legal victory weeks before that to make it.
Given the approaching deadline, it would be hard for her to win her legal battle, plus compete and submit times strong enough for consideration in May.
While World Aquatics reportedly declined comment on Thomas' case, executive director Brent Nowicki gave a statement to the outlet.
"The World Aquatics policy on gender inclusion, adopted by World Aquatics in June of 2022, was rigorously developed on the basis of advice from leading medical and legal experts, and in careful consultation with athletes," the statement read.
"World Aquatics remains confident that its gender inclusion policy represents a fair approach and remains absolutely determined to protect women’s sport."