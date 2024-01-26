Lia Thomas Takes Legal Action to Overturn Rule Barring Trans Swimmers From Women's Events, Hopes to Compete at Paris Olympics Trials

Thomas has reportedly enlisted the help of Canadian law firm Tyr to petition the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to overturn the World Aquatics rule against openly trans athletes, which was imposed after she won her 2022 title, according to the Telegraph.

The 24-year-old has not raced in a competitive event since the World Aquatics introduced the rule, which bars anyone with "any part of male puberty" from participating in the women's sports category.

Before the rule, trans women could compete in women's events if they lowered their testosterone levels.