Lester Holt Reveals Real Reason He's Leaving 'Nightly News' After Nearly 10 Years — Amid Network's Multiple Firings
Lester Holt has opened up about his shocking decision to step down from his post at NBC's Nightly News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Holt, 66, has been the Nightly News anchor since 2015, when he took over for Brian Williams. On May 30th, his tenure at the news desk will end as he transitions to his new gig at Dateline.
While Holt has been a routine host of Dateline, his new role will be more involved as a contributor.
He explained: "The big buy-in was to be able to do more of the hours.
"I once spent two nights in prison for a Dateline, and I've done heartbreaking stories on the asthma crisis and the economy.
"I've done a lot of things that are outside of what many would think is a traditional Dateline, but I want to do more of those, and I want to be able to tell a producer, 'Yes, I'll be there for that interview next week,' because I won't be jumping after whatever is happening for Nightly."
Holt Declares He Still Has 'Gas in the Tank'
As he reflected on his career move, Holt said he made his decision after several conversations with his wife, Carol Hagen, who he has been married to since 1982, as well as other confidants.
He said: "It wasn't like one moment of epiphany. I never saw myself doing this job forever."
While he never imagined himself behind the Nightly News desk "forever," Holt confessed he wasn't ready to end his career just yet.
The anchor added: "I decided that I needed to come off the Nightly gig, but I still had gas in the tank."
Anchor Reveals He's Looking Forward to Flexing 'Some Different News Muscles'
Dateline has amassed a somewhat cult-like following for the network and has branched out from his weekly broadcast to a podcast and scripted series.
Holt noted he's looking forward to flexing "some different news muscles" with the gig, explaining: "We're still doing journalism, but these are hour and two-hour shows we're doing. Some of the stories you'll see me doing will be months in the making."
While he gears up to leave his job of nearly 10 years, the network has been prepping for his departure for some time now.
In 2021, NBC brought on ABC news host Tom Llamas, 45, who served as the anchor of World News Tonight from 2014 to 2021.
Many speculated Llamas' hiring was the network "grooming" the young anchor to take over for Holt.
Holt's Departure Sparks 'War' Between Potential Successors
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holt's announcing he would be stepping down from Nightly News was said to spark behind-the-scenes feuding from potential successors.
While Llamas was seen as a frontrunner for Holt's job, insiders claimed White House correspondent Hallie Jackson was also eager for the position, sparking a "war" between the two.
A source told the Daily Mail: "Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas – who came from ABC just for Holt's job – are fighting to replace him.
"Hallie thinks it's her job and is telling her bosses she wants it. She and Tom are now duking it out behind the scenes."