Lester Holt Reveals Real Reason He's Leaving 'Nightly News' After Nearly 10 Years — Amid Network's Multiple Firings

While Holt has been a routine host of Dateline, his new role will be more involved as a contributor.

He explained: "The big buy-in was to be able to do more of the hours.

"I once spent two nights in prison for a Dateline, and I've done heartbreaking stories on the asthma crisis and the economy.

"I've done a lot of things that are outside of what many would think is a traditional Dateline, but I want to do more of those, and I want to be able to tell a producer, 'Yes, I'll be there for that interview next week,' because I won't be jumping after whatever is happening for Nightly."