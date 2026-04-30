LeAnn Rimes Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Revealing 'Severe Illness' — Weeks After Excruciating Viral 'Deep Jaw Release' Video

"Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week," she wrote via Instagram.

Rimes apologized for canceling the two shows but noted that they were being rescheduled to a month later.

"I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover," she added. "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon."

Last week, Rimes celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in Cabo. The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2011.