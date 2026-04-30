LeAnn Rimes Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Revealing 'Severe Illness' — Weeks After Excruciating Viral 'Deep Jaw Release' Video
April 30 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
LeAnn Rimes has sparked fresh concern over her well-being after canceling a series of concerts due to a "severe illness."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 43, axed shows in Spokane and Seattle, Washington — scheduled for April 30 and May 1 — because of her health issues.
'I Am Truly Heartbroken'
"Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week," she wrote via Instagram.
Rimes apologized for canceling the two shows but noted that they were being rescheduled to a month later.
"I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness, and continued support as I recover," she added. "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon."
Last week, Rimes celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in Cabo. The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2011.
Romantic Getaway
The How Do I Live singer posted pics and video from their romantic getaway on Instagram, while cryptically sharing they were dealing with serious issues at home — though she didn’t elaborate on what she was referring to.
She shared: "We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching things happening at home with family. It's been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours."
"Day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, I'm so grateful that it's with each other," she continued. "We've been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife. we know how to ride the waves hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending."
Plagued By Health Issues
She also posted an anniversary message for her husband on Instagram, again hinting at dealing with health issues.
"15 years of loving you. 15 years of making memories. your love is such a gift. and, with all that’s taken place this year, i have new vows… in perimenopause and in health, with teeth and without,” she joked.
Last month, Rimes went viral due to a video self-care provider Human Garage shared of her sobbing uncontrollably while undergoing "deep jaw release therapy."
Cibrian’s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, later shaded Rimes for the emotional video, questioning: "I just don’t know why you share that."
The painful treatment came weeks after the singer opened up about her agonizing secret health battle.
Rimes, who previously experienced her teeth falling out mid-performance, has been keeping her troubles under wraps for years. However, it seems she is now at a stage where she feels confident talking about how it has impacted her well-being, both physically and mentally.
"For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," she explained. "It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough' ... I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations."
Rimes has also previously been open about suffering from psoriasis, despite traditionally keeping health issues private.
"I had been hiding that for so long," she said at the time. "The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause. Every time I talk about it, I set myself — and someone else — free."