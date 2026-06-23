Lauren Sánchez’s Cleavage-Baring Dress Turns Heads in Sweet 20th Birthday Tribute to Son Evan
June 23 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Leave it to Lauren Sánchez to turn a sweet birthday tribute to her son into a headline-grabbing moment, thanks to a daringly plunging outfit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeff Bezos's 56-year-old wife wished her son, Evan Whitesell, a happy 20th birthday by sharing a photo of the pair, in which she wore a cleavage-baring crop top as she posed with the college coed, although Sánchez followed it up with a more wholesome shot of him as a youngster.
Lauren Sánchez Bares Her Cleavage in Birthday Tribute to Son
"Happy birthday, Evan. I love you so much," Sánchez wrote across an Instagram Stories snapshot, sidling up to her youngest son, who was seen wearing a crisp buttoned-up white shirt.
His proud mom was busting out of her tiny top, which featured glittery sequins in one of Sánchez's now-signature va-va-voom looks.
The Amazon founder's wife has frequently sparked backlash for flaunting her famous curves in revealing necklines, but it was a surprising decision to sport the attention-grabbing look in a birthday tribute dedicated to her son.
A More Wholesome Follow-Up Birthday Snapshot
Sánchez followed up the curve-flaunting post with a more sentimental photo of Whitesell as a young boy while out at a restaurant, as he made "V" signs with both hands while wearing a hockey T-shirt.
"Did I mention how much I love you?" the former entertainment reporter wrote at the top of the Instagram story, along with six red emoji hearts and an additional "Happy birthday!" wish at the bottom
Sánchez shares Evan and his 18-year-old sister, Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. The duo was married for 14 years until she fell for also-married Bezos. Their affair was exposed in January 2019, and each went on to divorce their spouses. Sánchez and Bezos got engaged in May 2023 and tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27, 2025.
In addition to her children with Whitesell, Sánchez is also the mother of 25-year-old son Niko Gonzalez from her early-aughts romance with former NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.
Lauren Sánchez 'Proud, Heartbroken, Grateful' When Dropping Son Evan Off at College
Two months after her wedding to Bezos, Sánchez gave a rare glimpse into Evan's life as he started college at the University of Miami, where he is studying business.
"Dropped off Evan at college today," she wrote over an Instagram Story photo showing her son assembling a piece of furniture in his dorm.
"Eighteen years of early mornings, late night snacks, and family dinners … and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet, a small thing, but in that moment I saw the start of his next chapter," the proud mama gushed, adding that she was feeling "Proud, heartbroken, grateful."
Lauren Sánchez Gives Updates on Her Children's Lives
Sánchez gave fans a rare look at all three of her children together in a 2025 Mother's Day post with Niko, Ella, and Evan.
"Thank you for picking me as your mama! Best day ever," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "My whole world in one frame."
While Sánchez is a mother of three, Bezos shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
Unlike his current wife, the multi-billionaire is incredibly private about his brood. Only the name of his eldest son, Preston, is publicly known, and his daughter was adopted from China in 2013. All four of the kids are now adults.