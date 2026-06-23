Lauren Sánchez’s Cleavage-Baring Dress Turns Heads in Sweet 20th Birthday Tribute to Son Evan

Sánchez followed up the curve-flaunting post with a more sentimental photo of Whitesell as a young boy while out at a restaurant, as he made "V" signs with both hands while wearing a hockey T-shirt.

"Did I mention how much I love you?" the former entertainment reporter wrote at the top of the Instagram story, along with six red emoji hearts and an additional "Happy birthday!" wish at the bottom

Sánchez shares Evan and his 18-year-old sister, Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. The duo was married for 14 years until she fell for also-married Bezos. Their affair was exposed in January 2019, and each went on to divorce their spouses. Sánchez and Bezos got engaged in May 2023 and tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy, on June 27, 2025.

In addition to her children with Whitesell, Sánchez is also the mother of 25-year-old son Niko Gonzalez from her early-aughts romance with former NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.