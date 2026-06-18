Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Plunging New Snap — After Critics Urged Her to 'Fire' Her Stylist
June 18 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez bid farewell to Paris in a rather racy way, by sharing a black and white pinup photo wearing a dangerously low-cut tank top, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jeff Bezos' wife, 56, was on the verge of a major wardrobe malfunction as she posed with her arms atop her head and her hands running through her tousled hair, as the itty-bitty spaghetti straps struggled to keep her buxom chest from becoming exposed.
Lauren Sánchez Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Paris Getaway
Sánchez's famous curves threatened to steal the show as they nearly spilled from the plunging top in the first ultra-flirty snap of the carousel. The former TV reporter captioned the post, "Au revoir," after she and Bezos, 62, spent most of the week soaking up the spotlight in the French capital.
The snapshot was taken from the waist up, not revealing the rest of her ensemble, and focusing on her ample assets. Sánchez accesorized with a bracelet on her left wrist, a pricey-looking choker around her neck, and massive diamond stud earrings.
Other snapshots in the carousel offered a peek inside the couple's glamorous Paris getaway, including framed artwork adorning the walls and a tempting spread of ham-and-cheese baguette sandwiches. The set also featured another balcony pose of Sánchez, this time in a more demure white dress, beaming in the sunshine as the Seine sparkled below and the Eiffel Tower rose in the distance.
Lauren Sanchez Turns Heads in a Sultry Dior Archival Dress
Sánchez also made sure to share a photo with her close pal, Indian philanthropist and noted fashionista Natasha Poonawalla, as the two women left their hotel for an event at the Grand Palais on June 14.
Bezos arrived at the historic exhibition hall in a separate vehicle from his wife. Both women were dressed to the nines, while the Amazon founder arrived in a dark, buttoned-up shirt and matching trousers, and his phone glued to his ear.
For the occasion, Sánchez went all out, digging deep into Dior's archives to don a blue-and-white crochet min-dress with a plunging top and an asymmetrical hemline made of silver chainmail. The frock had a micro-mini slip underneath that showed Sánchez's bare legs through the see-through knit nearly up to her nether regions.
Lauren Sanchez Slammed for Making 'Everything Look Cheap'
While the Dior ensemble was blasted as "trashy" and "classless" by critics on X after paparazzi photos circulated, with calls to "fire" her stylist, Sánchez's own social media post featuring her sultry, skin-baring photo didn't fare much better.
"Damn, you make everything look cheap," one person snarled in the comments, while a second user scolded, "Have more self-respect."
"Wish you could be more humble," a third wrote, while a fourth called the children's book author "100% PHONEY!!"
In what could be perceived as either a cut or praise, a fifth person commented, "I thought you were Kylie Jenner for a second or two" about the racy photo. Jenner, 28, is half Sánchez's age and is known for sharing sultry snapshots of herself.
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Paris Trip Comes Ahead of Jeff Bezos Lauren Sánchez's One-Year Wedding Anniversary
It's unclear what brought Bezos and Sánchez to Paris, as they departed just ahead of Mens Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2027 collections.
The duo has tried to up their style credentials this year, hitting the Dior and Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week in January and serving as the honorary co-chairs and lead financial sponsors of the 2026 Met Gala in May.
Bezos and Sánchez may be staying around Europe to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, as the couple tied the knot in a star-studded Venice, Italy, ceremony on June 27, 2025.