Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Risks Major Wardrobe Malfunction in Plunging New Snap — After Critics Urged Her to 'Fire' Her Stylist

Sánchez's famous curves threatened to steal the show as they nearly spilled from the plunging top in the first ultra-flirty snap of the carousel. The former TV reporter captioned the post, "Au revoir," after she and Bezos, 62, spent most of the week soaking up the spotlight in the French capital.

The snapshot was taken from the waist up, not revealing the rest of her ensemble, and focusing on her ample assets. Sánchez accesorized with a bracelet on her left wrist, a pricey-looking choker around her neck, and massive diamond stud earrings.

Other snapshots in the carousel offered a peek inside the couple's glamorous Paris getaway, including framed artwork adorning the walls and a tempting spread of ham-and-cheese baguette sandwiches. The set also featured another balcony pose of Sánchez, this time in a more demure white dress, beaming in the sunshine as the Seine sparkled below and the Eiffel Tower rose in the distance.