Phone-y Business! Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Accused of Staging 'Fake Calls' While in Paris With Wife Lauren Sanchez

The Amazon founder, 62, is getting roasted for being on the phone so often when out and about with his bombshell wife, Lauren Sánchez , 56, with some critics claiming he may be staging "fake calls" to look important in front of the paparazzi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jeff Bezos may have discovered a new object of affection — his phone!

Jeff Bezos remained on his phone from the time he exited his car until he entered the venue.

Bezos already had his phone up to his ear when he arrived at Paris' Grand Palais earlier this week. He exited his chauffeur-driven car while appearing to be on the device as he was surrounded by a bevy of bodyguards.

The multi-billionaire was dressed in a dark button-up shirt and matching pants, wearing black sunglasses, despite the sun already low in the sky.

French videographer Amar Taoualit posted footage of Bezos' arrival at this historic venue with the phone glued to his ear as the paps shouted out his name.

While Sánchez arrived in a separate van, it was the second time during the couple's Paris jaunt that he was seen on a call when the pair were swarmed by photographers and fans.