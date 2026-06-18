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Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Phone-y Business! Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Accused of Staging 'Fake Calls' While in Paris With Wife Lauren Sanchez

Photo of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos was accused of 'faking' a phone call so he wouldn't have to interact with the press.

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June 18 2026, Updated 2:15 p.m. ET

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Jeff Bezos may have discovered a new object of affection — his phone!

The Amazon founder, 62, is getting roasted for being on the phone so often when out and about with his bombshell wife, Lauren Sánchez, 56, with some critics claiming he may be staging "fake calls" to look important in front of the paparazzi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Jeff Bezos Accused of Faking a Phone Call in Front of Paparazzi

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Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos remained on his phone from the time he exited his car until he entered the venue.

Bezos already had his phone up to his ear when he arrived at Paris' Grand Palais earlier this week. He exited his chauffeur-driven car while appearing to be on the device as he was surrounded by a bevy of bodyguards.

The multi-billionaire was dressed in a dark button-up shirt and matching pants, wearing black sunglasses, despite the sun already low in the sky.

French videographer Amar Taoualit posted footage of Bezos' arrival at this historic venue with the phone glued to his ear as the paps shouted out his name.

While Sánchez arrived in a separate van, it was the second time during the couple's Paris jaunt that he was seen on a call when the pair were swarmed by photographers and fans.

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"Fake Phone Call' Claims

Photo of Jeff Bezos
Source: MEGA

Jeff Bezos gave a brief wave of acknowlegement to the paparazzi while remaining glued to his phone.

In the comments of Taoualit's posts on TikTok and Instagram showing Bezos' arrival at the Grand Palais, critics suggested he was using the device as a fake-out to avoid talking to the media.

"Fake phone call to avoid any unnecessary verbal contact with anyone..." one person scoffed.

"Can we all agree that that’s a fake phone call?" a second person asked.

"Why is he always on the phone?" a third person wondered, as a fourth replied, "I do the same thing when I don't want to talk. I pretend I'm on the phone. works every time."

A fifth mused, "I think he pretends to be on the phone every time he walks out, so he doesn't need to talk to anyone."

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Separate Arrivals

Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez wowed in an archival Dior dress while meeting up with husband Jeff Bezos in Paris.

Hopefully, Bezos put his phone down once he got a look at what Sánchez was wearing, as she dressed to impress for their night out in Paris.

The former Good Day LA personality donned an archival Dior Spring/Summer 2001 dress by John Galliano that turned heads as soon as she exited the hotel and headed to the Grand Palais.

The daring baby blue crochet number featured a plunging cowl neckline adorned with shimmering chainmail details at the bust and hem. A micro-mini slip ensured her toned and muscular legs were on display through the sheer skirt.

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'Money Can't Buy Taste'

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Photo of Lauren Sánchez
Source: MEGA

Lauren Sánchez was roasted over the baby blue vintage Dior dress.

Despite the frock's rich fashion history, some called it "tacky" on X.

"Money can't buy taste. But maybe her gazillionaire husband wants her to dress that way," one person sneered about the look.

"Is she buying these vintage dresses and having them altered to reveal her legs and bust, thus defeating the whole purpose of the vintage dress, making it into a stripper costume? Seems like it," another user scoffed.

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