‘I Was Framed!’: Olympic Dirty Doc Larry Nassar Whined He Was Innocent Before Jailhouse Stabbing

Deviant doc Larry Nassar whined he’s an “innocent person” in a sulky message from behind bars — before he was stabbed 10 times in retaliation for molesting innocent American gymnasts in a decades-long campaign of sickening abuse. RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a letter from the former USA Gymnastics team doctor in which the twisted perv shamelessly walked back his apology to his more than 250 innocent victims — and griped about being railroaded for his disgusting crimes!

Source: mega

“When an innocent person is forced into a guilty plea, the world is set on fire,” the lowlife declared in the handwritten, one-page jailhouse rant. The manipulative molester was slammed with 175 years in the clink for sexual abuse— after being bravely confronted by hundreds of his traumatized victims.

“For all those involved, I’m so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into a forest fire out of control,” Nassar said when he entered his plea. But his disturbingly tone-deaf letter reveals Nassar now believes he is the victim.

“People that support that [innocent] person before, turn against, feel betrayed, feel hurt because they trusted that person,” he wrote of the young athletes who condemned him at his trial. Dozens of shattered gymnasts — who had entrusted Nassar with their health — lined up to release their fury over the doctor’s betrayal before a judge locked him away for life.

“You lied to me and manipulated me. You are so sick,” spat Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman at the trial. McKayla Maroney, an Olympic champ in 2012, said: “He abused my trust, he abused my body. He is a child molester and a monster of a human being. I thought I was going to die.”

Source: mega

Nassar’s apology in front of the judge seemed to show he wanted to atone for his sins as he insisted: “I have no animosity toward anyone. I just want healing.” But his deluded note shows his hollow words were nothing more than a smokescreen as he desperately attempts to hatch a plan to escape justice!

Source: mega

“Regarding my current situation, I have appeals currently ongoing so I cannot speak of any details,” the conniving creep wrote “But, I have confidence and faith in God that things will still work out. I am fortunate that I have a loving supportive family and friends that know me and know the real truth.”

Nassar was attacked by another inmate on July 9 at the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida, where he is serving time. During the assault, Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest. He suffered a collapsed lung and remains in hospital.

Source: Bureau of Prisons

But as RadarOnline.com revealed, sources believe Nassar won’t get far in his foolish quest for freedom. “There will be no mercy for him in prison,” squealed a jailhouse snitch. “He’s a dead man walking.”