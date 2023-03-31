Larry King’s Widow Shawn Trashed In $100 Million Court Battle Over Alleged Texts Mocking TV Host

Shawn and Larry married in 1997 but were close to divorce multiple times during their relationship. They both filed for divorce in 2010 after Shawn started to believe Larry and her sister were having the affair. Larry filed again in 2019 but it was never finalized before his 2021 death.

In a declaration, filed by Christensen, he denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Further, he claimed Larry had wanted to escape Shawn for years.

Christensen accused Shawn of “mistreating and abusing” Larry. He claimed she kept visitors from seeing him in their $17 million Beverly Hills mansion.