Lance Armstrong Blasted by 'Stars on Mars' Co-Stars Adam Rippon and Tinashe Over Views on Transgender Athletes
Former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong was met with criticism from his Stars on Mars castmates after defending his take on transgender athletes in sports, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed athlete had previously shared his thoughts on the subject during a viral episode of his The Forward podcast featuring Caitlyn Jenner, later sticking by his stance that biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports and should instead get a separate category as he spoke with UFC-turned-WWE sensation Ronda Rousey.
"One of my most key employees, they're transitioning, I have no problem with that. I love it," he shared, noting that he supports their decision to live authentically.
As for the sports debate, "We're going to have a whole new division. We'll celebrate you just like we'll celebrate everybody else. Let's go. What's unfair about that?" Armstrong said while making his case. "I sound like a right-wing lunatic. I'm not," he added. "I'm the most liberal person, but from a sporting perspective."
Tinashe, another star on the show where celebrity contestants compete to be the last one standing, was overhearing the conversation and chimed in.
"To me, I think you just have to care about, if you 'otherize' people, it's not good for their mental health," the 2 On singer said, explaining that transgender people may feel excluded from the same spaces and places everyone else is allowed.
"I wasn't really shocked to hear his opinions, but I definitely didn't think that he should be the spokesperson for that," she added in a confessional.
Adam Rippon, an openly gay former Olympic figure skater, said Armstrong's remarks were disheartening.
"Those comments here, in this experiment, have completely shifted the energy, and have completely shifted the focus, and I will not ever forget them," he confessed.
Armstrong has since been blasted as a hypocrite by social media users who pointed out he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in 2013 and was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles.
"Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared?" he previously wrote in a tweet, which garnered support and backlash.
"Where people's greatest concern is being fired, shamed or canceled?" he questioned, slamming the labels being placed on him as unfair. "As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations."