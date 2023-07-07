Lance Armstrong Blasted by 'Stars on Mars' Co-Stars Adam Rippon and Tinashe Over Views on Transgender Athletes

Former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong was met with criticism from his Stars on Mars castmates after defending his take on transgender athletes in sports, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The famed athlete had previously shared his thoughts on the subject during a viral episode of his The Forward podcast featuring Caitlyn Jenner, later sticking by his stance that biological males shouldn't compete in women's sports and should instead get a separate category as he spoke with UFC-turned-WWE sensation Ronda Rousey.