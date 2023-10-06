NBA Star Lamar Odom Expanding His Empire After Jumping Into Sober Living Business
Former NBA star Lamar Odom is expanding his horizons yet again after jumping into the sober living business, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The famed Los Angeles Lakers star has ventured into the Pharmacy world while pursuing his passions after basketball.
Founded earlier this year, Odom Recovery Group has grown quite a bit and now has 14 treatment centers across California and has partnered with WellPharmaRX.
WellPharmaRX has a brick and-mortar open to the public in Chatsworth and a mobile unit that delivers medications to the treatment centers.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Odom announced he had launched Odom Recovery Group. The company partnered with Vanity Wellness Center in Woodland Hills, Compassions in Laguna Beach, and Inner Minds Health in San Bernardino.
Odom Recovery Group network also offered assistance to struggling celebrities including Jackass star Bam Margera and NeNe Leakes' son, Bryson Bryant.
The former athlete offered to assist Margera at no charge. "I've been through it," he said. "If [Margera] wants the help, then it's here for him. I'm reaching out my arms to him." Odom added, "All he has to do is show up. If he wants it though. You have to want it."
Back in April, Odom shared a photo alongside staff and partners at one of his treatment centers while vowing to change lives for the better.
"So Blessed," he captioned the image. "God saved me, so I can save others."
After his own near-death experience, Odom said it opened his eyes. "When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose — and I think I may have found it," he explained during an appearance on TMZ Live. "I know I have found it."
Seeing the positive change in other people's lives has been "more satisfying than people telling me what a great basketball player that I was," he added. "For me to have rehabilitation centers and wellness centers is a big deal. I want to put them everywhere. Drugs are bad everywhere."