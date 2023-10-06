NBA Star Lamar Odom Expanding His Empire After Jumping Into Sober Living Business

The former athlete offered to assist Margera at no charge. "I've been through it," he said. "If [Margera] wants the help, then it's here for him. I'm reaching out my arms to him." Odom added, "All he has to do is show up. If he wants it though. You have to want it."

Back in April, Odom shared a photo alongside staff and partners at one of his treatment centers while vowing to change lives for the better.

"So Blessed," he captioned the image. "God saved me, so I can save others."

