Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Rips Her Relationship With His Other Ex Ambyr Childers In Bombshell Court Documents

Childers demanded the court award her sole legal custody of their kids and for Emmett to stay 100 yards away from her. The request for an emergency temporary order was denied. The two are set to argue over a permanent order later this month.

Now, Emmett filed documents where he accused his ex of stopping one of their kids from seeing a certain physician. He said Childers “abruptly withdrew her consent for” their kid to keep being treated by the physician because the doctor “expressed her concerns that” the child’s confidentiality was being compromised by Ambry’s friendship with my former fiancée” Lala Kent.

He explained Kent is the mother to his youngest daughter Ocean, age 1.