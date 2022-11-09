Lala Kent's Ex Randall Emmett Rips Her Relationship With His Other Ex Ambyr Childers In Bombshell Court Documents
Movie producer Randall Emmett has called out his ex Ambyr Childers for forming a friendship with his other ex Lala Kent, claiming she’s disregarding their children’s feelings and only after Instagram followers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Emmett has gone back to family court weeks after his ex- Ambyr was shut down in her plea for a temporary restraining order.
Chiders, who was married to Emmett for 8 years and shares 2 children with, claimed to be in “legitimate fear for [her] safety and well-being” after discovering “threatening” emails between her ex and his lawyer. The producer allegedly accidentally forwarded her emails from his lawyer where they discussed taking her out.
Emmet’s lawyer reportedly wrote, “When will you get some real money together so we can take this c— out once and for all. This is not good for your girls.” To which Emmett responded, “I don’t have real money for this, and you know it.”
Childers demanded the court award her sole legal custody of their kids and for Emmett to stay 100 yards away from her. The request for an emergency temporary order was denied. The two are set to argue over a permanent order later this month.
Now, Emmett filed documents where he accused his ex of stopping one of their kids from seeing a certain physician. He said Childers “abruptly withdrew her consent for” their kid to keep being treated by the physician because the doctor “expressed her concerns that” the child’s confidentiality was being compromised by Ambry’s friendship with my former fiancée” Lala Kent.
He explained Kent is the mother to his youngest daughter Ocean, age 1.
Emmett then laid out a timeline in court documents for the court. He said Kent “abruptly moved out of our home with our daughter, Ocean, with no warning, while I was in Florida for a business trip for two days.”
He claimed Kent left his daughters, London and Rylee who he shares with Childers, “who she claimed to love as if they were her own and took their beloved baby sister away from them.”
“[Lala] has had no contact with London and Rylee singe she left,” he said. Emmet said he wished to have had time to have a conversation with his kids to explain they were “loved by both of us, always, regardless of whether or not [Lala] and I were together.”
He said, “Lala chose to disregard London and Rylee’s feelings and did what she did.”
Emmett added that Kent has “spent the last year dragging my name through multiple forms of media, spreading lies.” He said his kids are old enough to “understand what is being said about me, which has been very traumatic.”
“As if [Lala’s] smear campaign was not enough. Ambry and [Lala] have formed a “friendship” during the last few months. Both girls have expressed how upset and hurt they are by their mother’s friendship with [Lala] who betrayed their love and trust, however, Ambry is unmoved, as it is more important for her to attract Instagram followers than to attend to her daughter’s needs,” Emmet wrote.
Emmett wants their kid to stay with the physician. The court has yet to rule on the matter.