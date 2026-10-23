Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling, 22, Could Be Released From 10-Year Prison Sentence Early After Killing Newborn Son and Stuffing His Body in Trash Bag
Oct. 23 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Laken Snelling, the Kentucky college student who was sentenced for killing her newborn son, may get out of prison early, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 22-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence, concealing the birth of an infant, and abusing a corpse.
A Potential Parole Date
She is currently incarcerated at the Fayette County Detention Center and should be transferred to a "permanent" prison within the next month or two.
Per jail records, Snelling is scheduled to be released Aug. 20, 2035, less than nine years from now. She was given credit for serving 415 days on bond and house arrest.
If she's granted parole, she could be free February 21, 2034, a little over seven years away.
Additionally, if she maintains good behavior and earns earned-time credits via work, courses, or vocational programs, she could go home even sooner.
Inside Laken Snelling's Disturbing Crime
On August 27, 2025, Snelling gave birth to her son in her closet. Instead of telling her roommates or calling for help, the college student cleaned herself up and went to McDonald's.
But a short time later, those roommates called 911. They said they heard odd sounds and saw blood in Snelling's bedroom – she had already left the home.
When cops searched the then-21-year-old's room, they found a trash bag with a towel and Snelling's dead infant inside.
After finding the baby, authorities located Snelling and took her to a medical center. After she was cleared of health concerns from giving birth alone, she was arrested and charged with concealing the birth of an infant, tampering with evidence, and abusing a corpse.
The first-degree manslaughter charge did not come until March 2026. A grand jury indicted her after the medical examiner said her son died from asphyxiation.
A Tearful Confession: 'I Ended His Life'
Snelling originally pleaded not guilty, but in August, she changed her plea to guilty. As part of the plea agreement, Snelling had to tell the court how she killed her son.
"I was under a lot of emotional stress, and my baby came unexpectedly. And instead of helping it… afterward I cleaned up and didn't help anyone," Snelling told the court.
When Judge Diane Minnifield asked her to clarify what she "did" instead of helping him, Snelling tearfully confessed: "I ended his life."
After Judge Minnifield asked her "how," she responded: "I deprived him of oxygen."
The Baby’s Father Speaks Out
At Snelling's sentencing, the baby's father, Izaiah Hall, spoke to the court.
"I don't wish the worst on Laken. What happened... it is what it is. I can't change it. My family can't change it. It hurts in a way that's unexplainable. Um, still a lot of questions," Hall stated.
A woman, who identified herself as Cade's (the baby's) grandmother also shared her feelings.
"You imagine birthdays, holidays, first steps, first words, laughter, hugs, kisses, and all the little moments that become lifelong memories," she said, stating Cade's life was taken before he could experience those things.
She said he was "a baby that deserved a chance to grow to be loved."