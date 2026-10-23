Kentucky Cheerleader Laken Snelling, 22, Could Be Released From 10-Year Prison Sentence Early After Killing Newborn Son and Stuffing His Body in Trash Bag

She is currently incarcerated at the Fayette County Detention Center and should be transferred to a "permanent" prison within the next month or two.

Per jail records, Snelling is scheduled to be released Aug. 20, 2035, less than nine years from now. She was given credit for serving 415 days on bond and house arrest.

If she's granted parole, she could be free February 21, 2034, a little over seven years away.

Additionally, if she maintains good behavior and earns earned-time credits via work, courses, or vocational programs, she could go home even sooner.