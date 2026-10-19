Cheerleader Laken Snelling, 22, Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison For 'Killing Newborn Son and Stuffing His Body in Trash Bag' After Secretly Giving Birth

"Instead of helping him, I ended his life," she said at a previous court hearing.

Before sentencing, the court learned the baby had been named McCoy Cade Hall. The baby's father, Izaiah Hall, appeared at court with members of his family.

"I don't wish the worst on Laken," Hall said. "I can't change it. My family can’t change it. It hurts in ways that are unexplainable."

"As a grandparent, you imagine the memories you’ll make with your grandchildren," one relative said, longing for the milestones that come along with a new baby. "You look forward to watching them grow and seeing the person they become. For Cade, those possibilities were taken away before he ever had the chance to experience them."

One of the baby's aunts also commented on the matter, saying McCoy deserved decency and comfort. "He was not garbage. He was the most beautiful, perfect, innocent, full-term baby boy," she said.